Chinese start-up Moonshot has been accused of extracting trade secrets from US company Anthropic. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

One of China's top AI companies has been accused by the White House of a "large scale" effort to steal US technology models.

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US President Donald Trump's director of Science and Technology Policy, Michael Kratsios, claimed Moonshot AI had extracted trade secrets from American company Anthropic. The argument is the latest in an escalation between China and the US over AI, and reports have suggested it could lead to sanctions on Chinese providers. Mr Kratsios wrote on X that the US has information that Moonshot AI "distilled" capabilities from Anthropic's Fable AI for the development of its new K3 model. Read more: Burnham slashes business rates for pubs, clubs and live music venues by 20% as part of pledge to 'bring back hope' Read more: 'We want you to tax us': Gary Lineker among 120 UK millionaires urging Andy Burnham to tax wealth

Michael Kratsios, Director, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. Picture: Alamy

The process of distillation relates to when a weaker AI model extracts answers from a larger one. He said: "We have information that Moonshot AI distilled Anthropic’s Fable for the development of its K3 model. "They developed a sophisticated internal platform to conduct large-scale distillation against US models, allowing them to quickly switch between multiple methods of access to avoid detection. "Moonshot AI has also acquired [Nvidia] GB300-equipped servers and has accessed GB300s in Thailand, likely to train its AI models. "Large-scale, covert industrial distillation aimed at stealing proprietary US technology and undermining American research is unacceptable."

Kimi K3, a new-generation AI model with 2.8 trillion parameters, is released by Moonshot AI at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) 2026 in Shanghai, China earlier this week. Picture: Alamy