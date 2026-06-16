Eight people have been killed after a US Air Force B-52 bomber plane crashed immediately after taking off in southern California.

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Colonel James Hayes of the US Air Force told reporters: "Today, Edwards Air Force Base experienced a terrible tragedy, and we lost eight great Americans."

The massive aircraft was on a routine test mission when it crashed and sent a giant plume of black smoke into the air.

The B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after taking off from Edwards Air Force Base on Monday at 11.20am local time (7.20pm BST).

Col Hayes described the victims as "military, government civilians and government contractors".

The base had earlier suggested the crash was "not survivable".

Those who lost their lives will be named 24 hours after their next of kin are notified, Col Hayes said.

The hulking aircraft was being deployed to support Edwards Air Base's radar modernisation programme when it crashed and burst into flames.

In an earlier update on X, the base said that "the airfield has been closed, and all inbound aircraft are being diverted".

"All non-commercial visitor passes have been suspended until further notice to allow the installation to focus entirely on emergency response operations."

The B-52 is a long-range strategic bomber which was a key part of the US's Cold War-era nuclear deterrent.

It can carry up to 32 tonnes of explosives and can also refuel in mid-air, giving it potentially unlimited range.

It also can take a payload of up to 32 nuclear cruise missiles.

Congressman Jay Obernolte, whose constituent district includes the base, posted on Facebook that he and his wife "are praying for everyone involved in today's B-52 crash at Edwards Air Force Base, especially the crew, their families, and the first responders on scene".

Michigan Republican Congresswoman Lisa McClain wrote on X: "My prayers are with everyone involved in the B-52 crash at Edwards Air Force Base this afternoon."