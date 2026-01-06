Ten C-17 Globemasters and a pair of AC-130J have landed at two Royal Air Force bases, RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire and RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk

By Rebecca Henrys

The United States is building up its air force presence in the UK following its operation in Venezuela that saw the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

Ten C-17 Globemasters and a pair of AC-130J have landed at two Royal Air Force bases, RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire and RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, signalling a possible indication of preparation for further action. The aircraft have come from around the world, including from Sigonella in Italy, and the Oceana Naval Air Station in Virginia. The C-17 Globemaster is a large military transport aircraft that is often used in tactical and strategic airlift missions as well as for transporting troops and cargo. The AC-130J is used in close air support, air interdiction and armed reconnaissance. Read more: Kemi Badenoch backs US raid that captured Venezuela’s president, saying it was ‘morally the right thing to do’ Read more: Gunfire and anti-aircraft blasts heard near Venezuela's presidential palace

It is believed they could join forces in covert US operations overseas. The movements could coincide with proposed US plans to seize a Venezuela-linked oil tanker called the Marinera, CBS News has reported that the US would rather seize the tanker than sink it. The Marinera is located in the North Atlantic Ocean, not too far from the UK coast, and is flying under the Russian flag. The vessel is sanctioned and has previously been involved with the Iranian oil trade. The hastily reflagged oil tanker was under US military surveillance roughly 250 miles off the coast of Ireland after evading interception in the Caribbean last month, changing its name, and turning north towards Russia. The vessel, formerly known as Bella 1, has been renamed Marinera, re-registered in Russia, and had a crudely painted Russian flag slapped onto its hull. The move appears designed to deter a possible US seizure as it approached waters near the British Isles. The tanker is believed to be one of around a dozen vessels attempting to slip past a US naval blockade targeting Venezuelan oil shipments. It is not, however, carrying crude from Venezuela, the country hit by US strikes over the weekend. Flight tracking data shows the Marinera has been closely monitored over the past 48 hours by US Navy P-8 Poseidon surveillance aircraft operating out of RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. The aircraft tracked the ship as it crossed the Atlantic on a course that could bring it into Ireland’s exclusive economic zone, around 230 miles from the coast.

