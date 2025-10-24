The US has deployed the world's largest aircraft carrier to the Caribbean Sea in a significant escalation amid Donald Trump’s deadly war on drug cartels.

America’s feared USS Gerald R. Ford is making its way to the region following a series of fatal strikes on South American drug boats.

The US has launched at least 10 strikes on vessels allegedly belonging to Venezuelan and Colombian cartels since September.

The latest attack, announced today by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, killed six and brought the total death toll since strikes began to 43.

Mr Hegseth has now ordered the USS Gerald R. Ford and its strike group to deploy in a bid to “bolster U.S. capacity to detect, monitor, and disrupt illicit actors and activities that compromise the safety and prosperity of the United States," Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said on Friday.

The move marks a significant escalation amid the US' vast military build-up in the waters off Venezuela.

