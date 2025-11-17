The US has put on a display of military might in the Caribbean Sea in the latest development in the fight against cartels smuggling drugs to North America.

The US sent its most advanced aircraft carrier in a display aimed at Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro regime.

The USS Gerald R Ford arrived along with other warships as part of a US military build-up.

The US has killed at least 80 people since early September with attacks on small boats carrying drugs to the Caribbean and eastern Pacific Ocean.

Elizabeth Dickinson, the International Crisis Group’s senior analyst for the Andes region, said: “This is the anchor of what it means to have U.S. military power once again in Latin America.

