A number of US airports are refusing to play US Homeland Security Chief Kristi Noem's latest video to passengers, after it was branded a partisan 'attack ad'.

Releasing an initial taxpayer funded video earlier this year, it saw Noem thank Donald Trump for his administration’s anti-immigration crackdown in adverts played out across the country.

Last week, the Department of Homeland Security announced a second video was set to be rolled out across US airports.

The video - a clear partisan attack on the Democrats, blaming them for the current government shutdown - was paid for out of US tax payers' dollars.

Starring Noem front and centre, it was designed to play out to travellers moving through US domestic airports big and small across the United States, blaming delays at US airports on the Democrats and the federal government shutdown.

According to Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul, Noem’s video has been banned from every airport across the state of New York.

