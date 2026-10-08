Marco Rubio noted many countries had “stepped up”, including Germany, while some, he did not name, “are dragging”.

US calls for allies to hike defence spending ‘not a hostile thing’, says Rubio. Picture: Anadolu/Getty

By Ella Bennett

Calls by the White House for the UK and other Nato allies to invest in defence is “not a hostile thing”, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has insisted.

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America’s top diplomat said it was because of the importance of the military alliance as a deterrent that members needed “to be as strong as they can possibly be”. Britain and other Nato countries committed last year to hike defence spending to 5% of economic output by 2035 in the face of demands by Donald Trump, who claimed the US was bankrolling the security of other countries, and the burgeoning threats from Russia and China. US defence secretary Pete Hegseth has also taken a combative approach towards Nato amid tensions over the Iran war, accusing some members of “free-riding”, while ordering a review of American military forces in Europe. Stressing the need for “strong partners”, Mr Rubio noted many countries had “stepped up”, including Germany, while some, he did not name, “are dragging”. Read more: Trump vows not to attack Iran before November midterms and claims oil is flowing through Strait of Hormuz in 'record numbers' Read more: 'You'll need to speak to a defence expert': Badenoch left scrambling for cover after Nick Ferrari asks her about Tories £10bn Iron Dome plan

America was formed by a civilization that has persisted for thousands of years and which must persist for thousands more.



It was the Civilization of Athens and Rome that transformed an infant seaboard republic into a continental empire. pic.twitter.com/wYM8Z2ONN7 — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) October 8, 2026

The UK Government is under pressure to set out how it will meet the Nato spending target, amid reports Prime Minister Andy Burnham is looking at delaying an announcement on a key funding milestone. Speaking in Portugal, Mr Rubio said: “People sometimes view this call to invest more in defence as a hostile thing. It is not a hostile thing. “On the contrary, what we are arguing is that Nato is important. For Nato to matter, Nato has to be strong. “For Nato to be strong, Nato’s member states need to be strong, and for Nato’s member states to be strong, they have to have capabilities. “Now, every country is of a different size and proportion. Some countries can contribute more than others, but every country in Nato needs to be as strong as they can possibly be. “Because the stronger the members of Nato are, the stronger Nato is. The stronger the alliance is and the stronger the deterrence is.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio boards a plane. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy