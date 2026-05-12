The US ambassador to the UK called Sir Keir Starmer "a very, very good and decent man”

US Ambassador to the UK, Warren Stephens, told LBC’s Andrew Marr that the “frequent turnover” of UK Prime Ministers is “a problem”. Picture: LBC

By Georgia Rowe

The US Ambassador to the UK has told LBC that the “frequent turnover” of British prime ministers is “a problem” for Washington, warning that political instability makes it harder to build personal relationships with the UK government.

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Speaking exclusively to Tonight with Andrew Marr on LBC, Warren Stephens also said he would be “sad” to see Sir Keir Starmer leave Downing Street, while warning that “markets don’t like uncertainty” caused by turmoil in British politics. Asked whether instability at the top of UK politics makes it more difficult for Washington to deal with Britain, Mr Stephens said policy did not usually shift dramatically while the same party remained in power. But he added: “Certainly the ability to have personal relationships matters and to the extent that there’s frequent turnover — that’s a problem.” Pressed on whether Donald Trump would be sorry to see Sir Keir ousted, Mr Stephens said: “I don’t know how to answer that. I think it would probably be who replaces him. “I can tell you this, I’d be sad to see him go. I get along with him fine. We don’t always agree, obviously, but I like him, and I think he’s a very, very good and decent man.” Read more: LIVE: Is Keir in the clear? Starmer gives thumbs-up after vowing to fight on amid mass Labour revolt Read more: Every Labour MP to have called for Sir Keir Starmer to resign, so far

Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets construction apprentices in London on Tuesday amid growing calls for his resignation. Picture: Getty

The ambassador also suggested market nerves were being fuelled by political uncertainty in the UK. “Markets don’t like uncertainty and to the extent there’s uncertainty in the market, I haven’t looked at any of the financial markets today, but I suspect that’s what’s going on,” he told Marr. “They’re uncertain as to what’s going to be the outcome. And markets don’t like that.” Mr Stephens admitted it “stung” when Sir Keir refused to involve the UK in the US war with Iran, saying Washington had wanted to use bases that are “somewhat joint bases”. He said: “We weren’t asking for the UK to join us, but we were asking to use bases that are somewhat joint bases.” He also said the Peter Mandelson scandal had affected relations with Washington. “It’s unfortunate that that has happened, but it probably did have an effect on our relationship, because it then took a long time to get Mandelson’s replacement in DC,” he said.

Mr Stephens admitted the Peter Mandelson scandal had affected relations with Washington. Picture: Getty