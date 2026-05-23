The US President told reporters, "either we reach a good deal ​or I'll blow them to a ​thousand hells"

Donald Trump said negotiators are now “getting a lot closer” to a deal to end the conflict in Iran. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Iran, the US and mediator Pakistan say progress has been made in talks aimed at ending the conflict, with Donald Trump claiming negotiators are now “getting a lot closer” to a deal.

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The US President said discussions were moving forward as senior officials on both sides signalled that work on a draft agreement was continuing. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters: “Even as I speak to you now, there’s some work being done. There is a chance that, whether it’s later today, tomorrow, in a couple days, we may have something to say.” Meanwhile, Reuters, citing a Pakistani security official, have reported that a memorandum of understanding is now being fine-tuned as part of efforts to end the war. Speaking to reporters, Mr Trump said he had seen a draft agreement but would not say whether it was good enough. The US president said negotiators are "getting a lot closer" to reaching an agreement – before stating later: "Either we reach a good deal ​or I'll blow them to a ​thousand hells." Read more: 'Iran-skeptic' Tulsi Gabbard quits as US director of national intelligence Read more: Trump upends green card process as administration demands applicants 'leave the US before applying'

The president is still locked in dispute with Iran. Picture: Alamy

He repeated Washington’s position that Iran must never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon, and said Tehran’s enriched uranium would need to be “satisfactorily handled”. “I will only sign a deal where we get everything we want,” he said. Iran has also pointed to movement in the talks, while cautioning that key differences remain. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said: “The trend this week has been towards a reduction in disputes, but there are still issues that need to be discussed through mediators. “We will have to wait and see where the situation ends in the next three or four days.” Iranian state television quoted Baghaei as saying the latest draft provides a “framework” for a future settlement. He said the proposal should cover the main issues needed to end what Tehran called the “imposed war”, with further talks expected over the next 30 to 60 days before any final agreement is reached.

The president said he will try and make the wedding but admitted the timing was not ideal. Picture: Alamy

The comments come after Mr Trump confirmed he will miss his son's wedding after admitting the timing is "not good" due to a "thing called Iran and other things". The US President also described Donald Trump Junior as a "very good person I've known for a long time" ahead of the celebration this weekend. He told reporters at the White House on Thursday evening: "He'd like me to go, but it's just going to be a small little private affair. "I am going to try and make it. I said this is not good timing for me. "I have a thing called Iran and other things. That is one I can't win on, If I do attend, I get killed. If I don't attend, I get killed, by the fake news of course I'm talking about.

The US President described his son, Donald Trump Junior, as a "very good person I've known for a long time" . Picture: Getty

"He's got a very good person I've known for a long time. Hopefully they're going to have a great marriage." But around 24 hours later, the president told followers on Truth Social that he would be unable to attend. He wrote: "While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so. "I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time. Congratulations to Don and Bettina! President DONALD J. TRUMP." Trump Jnr, 48, will tie the knot with Bettina Anderson, 39, in the Bahamas on Saturday in front of a group of around 50 friends and family.

🚨 LMAO! Q: "Are you attending your son's wedding this weekend, by the way?"



PRESIDENT TRUMP: "If I do attend, I get killed. If I don't attend, I get killed — by the fake news!"



"Uh, he'd like me to go, but it's going to be just a small little private affair, and I'm going to… pic.twitter.com/UNYns0FtEt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 21, 2026

The US and Iran are still on fragile ground while the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed as a result of the conflict and stand-off, sending energy prices soaring and hammering the global economy.On Friday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that discussions aimed at halting the conflict with Iran have shown "some slight progress". However hours earlier, Iran's Revolutionary Guard threatened "war beyond the region" if the US launches further strikes. The IRGC said in a statement: "We have not yet deployed all the capacities of the Islamic Revolution against them. "But now, if aggression against Iran is repeated, the promised regional war will this time extend beyond the region, and our crushing blows in places you do not expect will bring you to utter ruin."