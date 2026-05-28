The US and Iran have reached an agreement on a 60-day memorandum of understanding to extend the ceasefire and launch negotiations on Iran's nuclear program - but President Donald Trump still needs to give final approval

US officials said the deal terms were largely agreed on Tuesday, Axios report, but both sides still need approval from senior figures.

The Memorandum will reportedly state that shipping through the strait of Hormuz will be "unrestricted" and Iran will have to remove all mines from the Strait within 30 days.

The US President said no single country would have control over the waterway, and appeared to threaten Oman, a country with which the United States has decades-long military and economic ties.

"It's international waters and Oman will behave just like everybody else or we'll have to blow them up. They understand that, they'll be fine," he said.