The United States and United Kingdom have carried out their first co-ordinated satellite manoeuvre in orbit, in what defence chiefs described as a major step forward in space co-operation.

Between September 4 and 12, a US satellite was repositioned to inspect a UK satellite to confirm it was working properly.

The test was part of "Operation Olympic Defender", a joint military framework aimed at ensuring allied satellites can be monitored and defended.

Air Vice-Marshal Paul Tedman, head of UK Space Command, said: "This operation was a first of its kind for UK Space Command and represents a significant increase in operational capability.

"Expertly executed with US Space Command, I could not be more pleased or proud of the rapid progress we are making with our allies.

"We are now, with our allies, conducting advanced orbital operations to protect and defend our shared national and military interests in space."

The manoeuvre, known as a "rendezvous proximity operation", saw the US satellite move close to the UK one to check on its condition.