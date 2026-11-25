China, which Washington blames most for flooding world markets with cheap exports, is expected to be hit with the highest rate.

The Trump administration has proposed new tariffs on 14 major trading partners. Picture: Ezra Acayan/Getty

By Georgia Rowe

The Trump administration has proposed new tariffs on 14 major trading partners to combat what it calls structural excess industrial capacity.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

China, which Washington blames most for flooding world markets with cheap exports, is expected to be hit with the highest rate. The new duties follow an eight-month investigation by the US Trade Representative's (USTR) office into 16 trading partners, including close allies Japan, the European Union and South Korea. The administration said excessive production has led to a flurry of goods at lower prices that undercut US companies. A senior US official said that tariffs were proposed for goods from China, Bangladesh, Cambodia, the European Union, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. For the time being, the USTR did not propose tariffs on goods from Mexico and Norway. Read more: Donald Trump readying to impose fresh tariffs on US' biggest trading partners following probe Read more: Trump loosens Canada tariffs in bid to help Republican senator seeking re-election in Maine

Traders work on the floor of the at the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street on Wednesday. Picture: UPI/Alamy

The earliest the new tariffs could be implemented is January next year, following a consultation period. The probe was initiated under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which lets presidents impose tariffs on countries that discriminate against US companies or commerce. The decision is also partly directed at Chinese investment into countries in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, Indonesia and Cambodia, to manufacture goods for the US market and avoid prior US tariffs. The proposed 20% excess-capacity tariffs on Chinese goods would be in addition to the roughly 25% tariffs imposed during Trump's first term. But the proposed duties would not stack on top of tariffs of 10% or 12.5% that the administration imposed in July on a wider group of 60 trading partners over allegations of lax enforcement of anti-forced-labour laws. The US has already imposed a 12.5% anti-forced labor duty on all Chinese imports, leaving only 7.5% to reach the 20% cap.

U.S. President Donald Trump with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Picture: Andrew Harnik/Getty