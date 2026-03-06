'Not holding back': Moment US sends another massive Iranian warship up in flames
It comes after the US sunk an Iranian warship on Monday
This is the moment US military forces struck an Iranian drone carrier, causing it to burst into flames.
Listen to this article
Footage released by US Central Command on X shows the warship, which was "roughly the size of a WWII aircraft carrier," being hit twice - causing a huge blaze and billowing clouds of smoke.
Central Command said it wasn't "holding back on the mission to sink the entire Iranian Navy".
The department has not yet confirmed where the carrier was located or what kind of munition hit it.
It comes after Iranian warship IRIS Dena 75 was hit by a torpedo and later sunk by the US on Wednesday.
Read more: Deputy PM insists UK isn’t playing 'catch-up' on Iran and he is not 'embarrassed' by Government's war response
Read more: Iran war enters seventh day as first charter flight to evacuate Brits from Middle East touches down in UK
U.S. forces aren't holding back on the mission to sink the entire Iranian Navy. Today, an Iranian drone carrier, roughly the size of a WWII aircraft carrier, was struck and is now on fire. pic.twitter.com/WyA4fniZck— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 6, 2026
Speaking on Wednesday, the strike was confirmed by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and follows reports from the Sri Lankan Navy that the Iranian ship had been sunk 25 miles south of Sri Lanka in the Indian Ocean.
A total of 80 of the 180 crew members on board have been confirmed dead, with more than 30 transferred to hospital following the explosion.
It marked the first US submarine sinking of an enemy ship since WWII.
It comes as four men were arrested on suspicion of aiding Iran’s intelligence service by spying on Jewish people in London, the Metropolitan Police said on Friday.
Counter-terror officers said the men, one Iranian and three with dual British/Iranian nationalities were arrested shortly after midnight at addresses in Barnet and Watford.
The men were detained this morning accused of assisting a foreign intelligence service.
Scotland Yard said the arrests relate to suspected surveillance of locations and individuals linked to the Jewish community in London.
A 40-year-old man and a 55 year-old were arrested at properties in Barnet, police are still conducting searches at the address.