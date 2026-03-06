This is the moment US military forces struck an Iranian drone carrier, causing it to burst into flames.

Footage released by US Central Command on X shows the warship, which was "roughly the size of a WWII aircraft carrier," being hit twice - causing a huge blaze and billowing clouds of smoke.

Central Command said it wasn't "holding back on the mission to sink the entire Iranian Navy".

The department has not yet confirmed where the carrier was located or what kind of munition hit it.

It comes after Iranian warship IRIS Dena 75 was hit by a torpedo and later sunk by the US on Wednesday.

