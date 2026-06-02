An American influencer has admitted assaulting a woman at a Tube station, prosecutors have told a court.

US national Melissa Rein Lively accepted a conditional caution and the assault by beating charge against her was withdrawn, Westminster Magistrates’ Court was told.

Rein Lively, 40, pulled the woman’s hair in a “forceful manner” in an incident at Bond Street Underground station on October 11 last year.

Prosecutor Lyndon Harris told the court: “Ms Lively has accepted a conditional caution in response to the allegation against her.

“That involved an admission to the conduct alleged against her and acknowledgement it amounts to an offence, and she has agreed to pay £910 in compensation.”

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Rein Lively has not yet paid the compensation, the court heard, and it is due for payment in July.

The 40-year-old, who is the founder of an “anti-woke” PR firm called America First PR according to her Instagram page, did not appear in court for a brief hearing on Tuesday morning.

Rein Lively was accused alongside Philipp Ostermann, 37, who was charged with two racially aggravated public order offences and a further public order offence against two alleged victims.

Ostermann, who wore a white shirt and dark suit and sat in seats in front of the dock, pleaded not guilty to the three charges against him.

Prosecutors said two sisters were walking towards the underground station and one of them had her two children with her, pushing one of them in a pushchair.

The pair noticed Ostermann and Rein Lively ahead, who appeared to be kissing, the court heard.

“It appeared to one of the sisters that Mr Ostermann and Ms Lively may have been intoxicated,” Mr Harris said.

Rein Lively then appeared to stumble into the pushchair, the court heard, and the sister with hold of the pushchair pushed back.

It is alleged Ostermann then racially abused the pair, saying: “You bloody Indians, watch where you’re going, you shouldn’t be here.”

Ostermann then went to kiss Rein Lively again, the court was told.

“The sister said words to the effect of ‘She fell over my sister’s pushchair, we are not even Indian, stop being racist’,” Mr Harris said.

Rein Lively then pulled the hair of one of the sisters, grabbing it and tugging it in a forceful manner, the court heard.

The sister grabbed Rein Lively’s hair back to get her to release, prosecutors said.

Ostermann was freed on unconditional bail and told to return to City of London Magistrates’ Court on November 17 to face trial.