US Army member arrested in UK over suspected Russia espionage
Counter Terrorism Policing said the suspect remains in custody at a London police station.
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A member of the US Army has been arrested in Gloucestershire as part of a Counter Terrorism Policing investigation into alleged espionage linked to Russia.
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The 41-year-old man was detained near Gloucester on Tuesday on suspicion of offences under the National Security Act 2023.
Police are searching two locations in Gloucestershire, while the investigation is being carried out alongside US authorities, the FBI and the US military.
Counter Terrorism Policing said the suspect remains in custody at a London police station.
FBI Director Kash Patel said: “This important arrest involves allegations of espionage, which is of the utmost concern to the United States and our allies.
"While this investigation is continuing, I want to send a clear message – this FBI has no tolerance for anyone who breaks their oath to the United States and whose actions endanger our national security and that of our partners."
Mr Patel added that the FBI had made 167 counterintelligence and espionage arrests over the last 21 months.
“This significant arrest and investigation is a result of close collaboration between UK and US authorities," said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing.
She continued: "The allegations are serious and our investigation is very much ongoing.
"This activity demonstrates the strength of our UK and US law enforcement and national security partnerships, and I commend the work of all the teams involved."
This is a breaking news story.