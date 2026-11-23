US Army to detonate 'toxic' lead stockpile in Iowa, after Trump administration bypassed court order
Lead exposure can also cause serious health problems, particularly in children, including damage to the brain and nervous system.
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The US Army will detonate 68 barrels of a toxic lead explosive in Iowa this week on emergency legal powers that allow it to bypass a court order blocking the controversial plan, the Trump administration told a court this weekend.
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The US Army will detonate 68 barrels of a toxic lead explosive in Middletown, Iowa, this week after a legal row involving a court order being bypassed, the Trump administration announced this weekend.
The US Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit temporarily blocked the detonation by freezing the Army's environmental permit on Thursday after environmental groups sued to stop the operation.
The Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club's Iowa chapter filed the lawsuit challenging the detonation, arguing that the detonations would release a toxic plume of lead dust into the air that could travel 100 miles (160 km) north of the site, depending on weather conditions.
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Lead exposure can also cause serious health problems, particularly in children, including damage to the brain and nervous system.
On Saturday night, the government said that the military plans to proceed without a permit by invoking an emergency munitions and explosives exception to federal environmental protection laws.
Federal officials have claimed the detonation must go ahead in the coming days, as a drop in temperature threatens to destabilise the material and cause an uncontrolled explosion.
The Justice Department said in a court filing late on Saturday: "The Army must perform a controlled detonation to protect the public from the more significant threat from an uncontrolled explosion."
The Army had previously postponed plans to detonate the degraded lead azide, an explosive used in military munitions, after public outcry by residents and farmers near Middletown, Iowa.
The Justice Department said the Army would act by Tuesday, November 24.
The Army later said in a post on X on Sunday the detonation would take place on Wednesday, November 25, "to allow for optimal weather conditions and all mitigation measures to be emplaced."
The precise timing of the detonation have not been confirmed by the Army said in its X post: "Additional details on this situation will be forthcoming."