Lead exposure can also cause serious health problems, particularly in children, including ​damage to the brain ​and nervous system.

A welcome sign greets visitors to the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, where a US Army plan to detonate 68 barrels of toxic lead azide is facing a lawsuit filed by environmental groups in an effort to stop it, in Middletown, Iowa, US, November 20, 2026. Picture: Reuters

By Georgia Bell

The US Army will detonate 68 barrels of a toxic lead explosive in Iowa this week on emergency legal powers that allow it to bypass a court order blocking the controversial plan, the Trump administration told a court this weekend.

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Middletown, Iowa, which sits on the edge of the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, faced evacuations today because the Army was planning to detonate of several tons of highly-volatile lead azide at the facility. Picture: Scott Olson/Getty

Lead exposure can also cause serious health problems, particularly in children, including ​damage to the brain ​and nervous system. On Saturday night, the government said that the military plans to proceed without a permit by invoking an emergency munitions and explosives exception to federal environmental protection laws. Federal officials have claimed the detonation must go ahead in the coming days, as a drop in temperature threatens to destabilise the material and cause an uncontrolled explosion. The Justice Department said in a court filing late on Saturday: "The Army must perform a controlled detonation to protect the public from the more significant threat from an uncontrolled explosion."

The town of Middletown, which sits on the edge of the plant, is preparing as the Army plans to detonate several tons of highly-volatile, degraded lead azide at the facility. Picture: Scott Olson/Getty