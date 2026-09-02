Google DeepMind's Demis Hassabis, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk addressed the gathering by video on Tuesday

Michael Kratsios, Assistant to the President and Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. Picture: Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

By Rebecca Henrys

The US has pressed G20 members to take a hands-off approach to AI regulation and avoid creating rules for the technology at a gathering of industry titans and commerce ministers in North Carolina.

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The US goals largely align with the thinking of the world's biggest AI companies, nearly all of which are American. They want less regulation around the world for their rapidly growing businesses, or to shape the rules as they are written. Federal government requirements could hurt the industry's profits if they slow the release of new models or ​prompt the companies to change how their ​products perform to address security concerns. US tech adviser Michael Kratsios, who is co-hosting the two-day meeting, advocated for countries to adopt the 'Carolina Principles'. Countries that signed on agreed to avoid writing entirely new regulations for AI, and instead focus on writing rules for "novel" situations involving the technology, he told the G20 officials in a speech on Tuesday morning. Read more: Retired CIA director tells UK to 'lead NATO' in bid to shift to modern warfare amid Russian threats Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘committed sex crimes in US’, congressman claims

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg (L) is displayed on a screen as White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Michael Kratsios speaks during the G20 Innovation Ministerial meeting in Chapel Hill. Picture: Matt RAMEY / AFP via Getty Images

The Chinese government signed the principles, he told reporters on Tuesday afternoon. He did not provide a copy of the document. The Chinese embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. "Policymakers do not need to approach each innovation in isolation and should not treat every emerging technology as a first-of-its-kind policy problem," Kratsios said in his morning speech to the delegates. China's Technology and Science Minister Yin Hejun represented the Chinese Communist Party at the gathering. Kratsios told reporters he had a "great" bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart. Anthropic co-founder Tom Brown is slated to address the group on Wednesday, a company spokesperson said. Google DeepMind's Demis Hassabis, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk addressed the gathering by video on Tuesday.

Elon Musk is seen on a screen as he virtually attends the G20 Innovation Ministerial summit next to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Michael Kratsios in Chapel Hill. Picture: Matt RAMEY / AFP via Getty Images

Hassabis called on the G20 officials to set up safety tests for AI systems. Zuckerberg said countries should not restrict open-weight AI models. Open-weight AI models are systems with publicly accessible core elements. Zuckerberg has tried in recent weeks to position his company as a leader in open-weight models, and restrictions could dampen his ambitions. Musk criticised the European Union's tech regulations, saying that the EU's policy "inhibits progress" for companies. He also urged leaders outside China to develop new energy sources to power data centres. Debates over data centres have become a key political issue in the US ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, with development influencing voter attitudes toward candidates.

A United Nations panel recently warned that AI's developments are outpacing scientific understanding and government policy. Recent events, including a hack triggered by a rogue OpenAI agent that compromised the infrastructure of AI company Hugging Face, added to concerns about how closely leading AI companies are monitoring tests of their products. AI agents are programs that run with minimal human supervision. The G20 leaders are convening at a key moment in the AI sector's development and the global debate over how to govern it, and as the US faces an increasing threat from China for AI supremacy. Chinese open-weight AI models are becoming increasingly capable when compared to proprietary systems from American AI giants such as Anthropic and OpenAI.