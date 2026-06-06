The US and Iran exchanged a series of strikes on Saturday morning

The US said it intercepted multiple Iranian missiles and drones launched by Iran toward the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: X

By Georgia Rowe

US forces hit Iranian coastal radar sites on Saturday after downing drones launched towards the Strait of Hormuz, in a fresh escalation that further complicates efforts to end the war.

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The US military believes the four Iranian drones were targeting regional maritime traffic. US Central Command said on X that it then struck Iran's surveillance sites in Goruk and Qeshm Island, which are both on the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had targeted American bases in the region with missiles in retaliation for US strikes and fired on four tankers attempting to cross the strait without its permission. Kuwaiti air defences were ​intercepting missile and drone attacks of undisclosed origin, state media reported, while in Bahrain sirens sounded and residents were urged to seek shelter. Iran said it had hit American bases in both countries with ballistic missiles but the US military said six missiles were intercepted and a seventh did not reach its target. Read more: Downing Street hits back after JD Vance blames Henry Nowak's murder on 'migrant invasion' Read more: Putin dismisses Zelensky's calls for face-to-face meeting saying he does 'not see the point'

Moments ago, CENTCOM forces shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that were launched toward the Strait of Hormuz. The attack drones posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic. U.S. forces subsequently struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 5, 2026

The US and Iran have been engaged in largely indirect negotiations to secure an interim deal to halt the three-month-old war that would leave issues including Iran's nuclear programme to further negotiations. Mr Trump is facing mounting domestic political pressure due to rising gas prices to bring the unpopular war to an end. He told NBC that while most of Iran's drone and missile manufacturing facilities had been destroyed, the Iranians still have access to about a fifth of their missiles. "They have some missiles, they have some drones. I would say percentage wise, maybe 21%-22% of their missiles. It's a lot of missiles, but it's not what it was when we first attacked," Mr Trump said. When asked why Iran’s leaders — if as desperate as he has portrayed them — were not more inclined to strike a deal, Trump said: "Because they are strong. They're proud.

The Republican-led House of Representatives has delivered a stunning rebuke to President Trump - approving a measure to force him to seek their approval before he can continue the Iran war. Picture: Getty

"There are things they never thought they'd be doing that they're going to have to do, they've got no choice, and it takes a little while." It comes after the Republican-led House of Representatives delivered a stunning rebuke to President Trump on Thursday - approving a measure to force him to seek their approval before he can continue the Iran war. The House voted 215-208 to approve the measure and send it to the Senate - with four Republicans voting with House Democrats. The rebellion by Republicans reflects growing unease about the conflict within the party, with crucial mid-term elections coming in November. The vote is largely symbolic. Any resolution would also have to pass the Senate to become effective and garner the two-thirds majorities in both chambers to overcome an almost-certain Trump veto.

The Republican rebellion was led by Trump foe Thomas Massie from Kentucky. Picture: Getty