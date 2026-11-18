L3Harris has said it is cooperating with the official investigation into what went wrong

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy speaks at the White House on November 13, 2026 in Washington, DC. Picture: Alex Wong/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that no cause had yet been determined for the router that failed on Friday, triggering a nationwide aviation shutdown and more than 18,000 flight cancellations.

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Duffy said it remained unclear why L3Harris Technologies' installation of a router in a remote El Dorado, Arkansas, facility had a big enough impact on the network to lead to a nearly five-hour aviation ground stop that affected hundreds of thousands of airline passengers. "We've been able to recreate what happened in El Dorado, but the root cause of what happened, we don't have clarity yet," Duffy told reporters after a meeting with senators. The swap was part of a routine switchover from copper wire to digital fibre to modernise equipment, and FAA head Bryan Bedford told reporters that speculation that AI was involved in the outage was unfounded. Read more: Jensen Huang breaks silence after affair scandal and hints at Nvidia return Read more: Deutsche Bank chair backs CEO after whistleblowers expose past dealings with Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Russian oligarchs

Duffy said the installation of 68 prior routers, which are made by Hewlett Packard Enterprise-owned Juniper Networks, had not led to any issues. But he said the FAA has paused installations of Juniper routers as testing continues at an L3Harris laboratory in Florida with the FAA, Cisco and the FBI on site. L3Harris has said it is cooperating with the official investigation into what went wrong. Duffy said that during the Biden administration, the FAA replaced 19 per cent of its telecom network from copper to fibre and in one year the Trump administration has replaced just over 50 per cent.

An airport departures board displaying multiple flights marked as canceled is seen in Krakow, Poland, on November 14, 2026. Picture: NurPhoto/Getty