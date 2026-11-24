The US has blacklisted an Nvidia partner at the centre of a scandal involving the chipmaker's chief executive, Jensen Huang, and a former company executive suspected by US authorities of being a Chinese spy. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The US has blacklisted an Nvidia partner at the centre of a scandal involving the chipmaker's chief executive, Jensen Huang, and a former company executive suspected by US authorities of being a Chinese spy.

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Singapore-based Megaspeed was added to the US Commerce Department's trade blacklist on Monday, following scrutiny of its links to Nvidia and an investigation into whether it diverted artificial intelligence chips to China. The company came under renewed attention after reports that Nvidia boss Jensen Huang had an affair with former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang. US authorities suspect her of spying for China, an allegation Beijing has described as "groundless". Megaspeed said last week that Alice Huang had formally left the company in August 2025. The company said it conducts legitimate business and complies with US export controls. Jensen Huang was reinstated as Nvidia's chief executive on Monday after resigning two weeks ago.

The Trump administration has held off on adding many China-aligned companies to the black list for fear of tensions. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

The Commerce Department's decision means Megaspeed will need approval to receive US exports. Applications are likely to be denied. Six other companies based in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand were also added to the Entity List. A Commerce Department official told Reuters that all had links to Megaspeed. US authorities have been investigating Megaspeed since 2024 over whether it diverted AI chips to China. The decision to blacklist the company followed criticism from lawmakers and administration officials over the time taken to impose restrictions. Treasury secretary Scott Bessent had publicly questioned why Megaspeed had not already been added to the list. He also asked whether Nvidia had done enough to establish who its customers were and prevent chips being diverted. Nvidia has said it recently formed an export control committee to oversee trade compliance and national security risks. Megaspeed did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the blacklisting. The US Justice and Commerce departments said in a joint statement last week that they would take action against Megaspeed over any criminal conduct that may have occurred.

Treasury secretary Scott Bessent had publicly questioned why Megaspeed had not already been added to the list. Picture: Kevin Dietsch/Getty