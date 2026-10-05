Three suspicious vans were spotted near the military site in Gloucestershire last weekend, sparking a major police response

Marco Rubio said the removal of US bombers was not directly tied to the arrests of five men over an incident at the base. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

The removal of US bombers from RAF Fairford is not directly tied to the arrests of five men over a suspected terror plot at the airbase, the US Secretary of State has said.

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Asked about the US decision to remove its B-1 bombers from the Gloucestershire base, Marco Rubio said the US Department of Defence regularly reallocates resources where they need to be. He added: "We've documented what happened last week. I wouldn't directly tie that to the move that was made." He said "new planes coming in, old planes going out" was normal. Probed on whether he still had confidence in security at RAF Fairford, Mr Rubio said that Washington still has confidence in the security of all of its bases. It comes after the Pentagon announced on Sunday that its bombers, including B-1s, B-2s and B-52s, had been removed from Fairford. Read more: Trump pulls bombers from RAF Fairford as US-UK rift grows over suspected terror plot on air base Read more: Iranian nationals in court charged with planning attack on Manchester's Jewish community 'had instructions on how to make chlorine bomb'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Picture: Alamy

A Downing Street spokesperson insisted that RAF Fairford is "safe" following the pulling of the bombers from the US air base. Asked whether the base was safe, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Yes.” The spokesman said he would not comment on “foreign nations’ military operations”, but added the Defence Secretary had said last week “we have tried and tested approaches to defend our bases around the country and throughout the world”. He added: “I would just point you to the president’s words last week, where he praised our police, defence and security services in relation to RAF Fairford.” A major incident was declared and dozens of homes evacuated after police were alerted to three "suspicious vehicles" near the US airbase in Gloucestershire last weekend. Former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer granted the US permission to use British bases for “defensive” strikes against Tehran during the Middle East war.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham. Picture: Alamy

A sixth man who was arrested in connection with the suspected terror plot was released on bail, Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) said on Saturday. The 25-year-old man, a dual UK-Iranian national, was arrested on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006. Five British nationals, all in their mid-20s, were arrested near the base on suspicion of explosives offences and terrorism and then bailed. On Sunday, US officials confirmed it had removed all its B-1 bombers from the airbase.

On Sunday, a sixth man who was arrested in connection with the suspected terror plot was released on bail on Sunday, Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) said. Picture: Getty

"While operational security precluded us from confirming the movement of our assets and forces in real-time, we can acknowledge now that all U.S. bombers that were deployed to RAF Fairford have redeployed to their home stations in the United States," the Pentagon said in a statement. They added that the bombers remained ready to deliver global strike capabilities from the continental US. According to the Wall Street Journal, officials in the US were aware of an Iran-linked plot to attack the bomber aircraft and kill personnel at the base, including a diversion in the area. Lib Dem MP Roz Savage, whose constituents live in the village immediately bordering RAF Fairford, welcomed the withdrawal. In a statement shared with LBC News the Lib Dem MP for South Cotswolds said: "I welcome this decision. While RAF Fairford has an important history, I have consistently questioned whether using a base so close to civilian communities for highly controversial military operations against Iran was creating unacceptable risks for local people. The withdrawal does not make the questions raised by recent events disappear. "I have written to the Prime Minister and Defence Secretary requesting an urgent meeting, and I will continue to press for answers about security arrangements, communication between the base, police and local authorities, and how residents will be protected and informed if another incident occurs. "We must learn the important lessons of what happened and put the safety and wellbeing of local communities at the heart of decisions about the future use of RAF Fairford by US forces." Three suspicious vans were spotted near the military site in Gloucestershire last weekend, sparking a major police response. Counter-terror police have said a quantity of petrol but no explosive devices were found in the vehicles.

RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire . Picture: Getty