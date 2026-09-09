The import bans, which go into effect on September 29 and were published on the White House's website, came after Canada's own retaliatory tariffs on US goods took effect

US President Donald Trump speaks during a "Steel Across America" event on the Ellipse near the White House on September 8, 2026. Picture: SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The United States has banned a broad swathe of Canadian alcoholic beverages, motorcycles and dairy products from import, sharply escalating an already acrimonious trade spat.

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The import bans, which go into effect on September 29 and were published on the White House's website, came after Canada's own retaliatory tariffs on US goods took effect after midnight on Tuesday. Those Canadian levies themselves followed 50 per cent tariffs that the United States imposed on some $20 billion of Canadian goods last month, after several rounds of negotiations collapsed. The breakdown has widened a rift between the longtime allies, who have blamed each other for the failed talks, spurred Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to urge a further shift away from Canada's biggest trading partner, and cast doubt on the viability of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Read more: Foreign Secretary 'standing up for British values' as he admits Israeli response to West Bank sanctions was 'regrettably' expected Read more: Tehran launches attack on US military base and warships after America destroys Iranian oil tankers amid escalation in fighting

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney greets workers as he arrives for a news conference at Davie Shipyard in Levis, Quebec, Canada on August 24, 2026. Picture: ANDREJ IVANOV / AFP via Getty Images

"We have everything we need to pivot and prosper," Carney said on Tuesday in a video posted on YouTube. "That pivot will come at a cost. There's always a cost to action. But it doesn't come close to the cost of standing still," he said. The US bans appeared to cover most alcohol products, including beer and various types of wine, whiskey, bourbon, rum, vodka, vermouth, tequila, mezcal, and brandy. The dairy ban covers whey protein, invert molasses, cane molasses and non-alcoholic beer, per notices on the White House's website. In addition to the import bans, various cheese products were added to a list of products subject to a 50 per cent tariff, but not banned outright. Some paper, aluminium, wood, furniture, lighting and other products were also added to the list.

A US official said President Donald Trump's pre-existing threat to increase tariffs on Canadian autos from 25 per cent to 50 per cent on January 1 remained in effect. The official added that US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer had spoken with Dominic LeBlanc, Canada's minister responsible for bilateral US trade, over the past couple of days, and the pair were expected to speak again in the coming days to see if there was an alternative path for the two countries. In a social media post on Tuesday night, LeBlanc criticised the latest US measures and said he was in contact with Greer regarding a path forward. "As has been the case for the last 18 months, our first priority remains on protecting and supporting Canadian workers, farmers, families, and businesses from these unjustified actions," he wrote. Ottawa's retaliatory measures, which in turn provoked Washington's move on Tuesday night, were designed to put economic and political pressure on Washington, Canadian government officials said.

Those counter-tariffs cover some $20 billion of US goods, with duties ranging from 15 per cent to 50 per cent across products from steel and furniture to clothing and electronics, and are expected to hit sectors in some competitive states such as Michigan and Ohio, ahead of US midterm elections in November. While the tariffs affect a small amount of exports compared with total trade between the US and Canada, some analysts worry the standoff could destabilise the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the free-trade pact that succeeded NAFTA. Together they have underpinned commerce across North America for decades. "What we are worried about is an escalatory spiral," said Michael Harvey, executive director of the Canadian Agri-Food Trade Alliance and a member of Carney's advisory committee on bilateral US economic relations. "But at the same time, we totally understand that the prime minister needs to find areas of leverage."

Trump has been lobbing various attacks at Canada on Truth Social in recent days. On Monday, he said Canadian private jet maker Bombardier would no longer be allowed to sell its planes in the United States unless it started manufacturing in the country. He also shared a map of North America draped in the US flag, including Canada and Mexico, and an AI-generated image reviving a running jab at Carney, calling him "Governor," a reference to his repeated taunt that Canada should become the 51st US state. On Tuesday, hours before the latest import bans, Trump directed the General Services Administration, a US government body responsible for providing services for the federal government, to coordinate with the US Trade Representative and "REMOVE Canadian-origin products from GSA’s Multiple Award Schedules unless Canada restores full and fair reciprocity for American Farmers and Companies." Trump's tariffs implemented last month hit sectors including wine, furniture, dairy products, cement, clothing, fishing rods and hockey equipment, covering $20 billion, or 5 per cent, of Canadian exports to the US.

Flags of Canada and United States fly across the international border on the Gordie Howe International bridge that connects Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan. Picture: JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP via Getty Images