An 18-year-old man has been arrested after sprinting towards the US Capitol Building armed with a shotgun on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after sprinting towards the US Capitol Building armed with a shotgun on Tuesday.

The unidentified armed man reportedly ran from his Mercedes SUV towards the west side of the building while clad in "tactical gear". The assailant "ran several hundred yards" before he was intercepted by Capitol Police officers who ordered him to drop to the ground. Capital Police Chief Michael Sullivan said the man was wearing a vest and gloves and had a Kevlar helmet and gas mask in his vehicle.

Capital Police Chief Michael Sullivan said the man was wearing a vest and gloves and had a Kevlar helmet and gas mask in his vehicle. Picture: Alamy