After a record 250 days at sea without a port stop, the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln docked in Thailand.

Thai and foreign tourists gathered at Laem Chabang Viewpoint. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

The US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln left Thailand on Sunday after a five-day port visit, ending a respite from an extended deployment that included operations in the Middle East, the US Navy said.

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US Navy Captain Dan Keeler, the Abraham Lincoln’s commanding officer, thanked the people of Thailand for their "incredible hospitality". Naval deployments typically last six to nine months, but during times of conflict, they can be extended. The nuclear-powered Lincoln, with roughly ​5,000 personnel, was involved in the US naval blockade and combat operations in the war with Iran and — according to ​Democratic lawmakers — set a modern-day record for consecutive days at sea. Read more: Putin praises Trump during 'important peacemaking' visit as he tells US envoys Witkoff and Kushner that situation in Ukraine is 'difficult' Read more: Trump says Lindsay Clancy mistrial is a 'horrible tragedy' in first comments since murder case collapsed

A large screen welcoming the U.S. navy personnel is displayed at Pattaya. Picture: Getty

US service personnel arrived in Pattaya on September 2. Picture: Getty

Accompanied by other US naval vessels, the Lincoln arrived early on Wednesday in Thailand, the United States' only treaty partner in mainland Southeast Asia, during a visit that Thai officials said would last five days. Busloads of sailors and Marines wearing civilian clothes, many smiling and waving, started arriving at a hotel in the resort city of Pattaya, about 150 km (93 miles) southeast of Bangkok, shortly after their ships docked. The port visit raised hopes of an economic boost for Pattaya, which also has a long-standing reputation as a sex tourism destination. The city's mayor, Poramase Ngampiches, met the commander of the Lincoln on the day they arrived and said US officials had restricted the crew's activities during the stay, including water sports and visits to certain entertainment zones after sunset, which he said could create a negative image.

Girls advertise discounts for US service members at an entertainment venue. Picture: Getty

People walk in a tourist district as the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier arrives at Laem Chabang Port. Picture: Getty