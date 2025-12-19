'This is not the beginning of a war, it is a declaration of vengeance': US carries out 'massive' strike against IS in Syria
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Operation Hawkeye
The US says its military has carried out a "massive strike" against the Islamic State group (IS) in Syria, in response to a deadly attack on American forces in the country.
Listen to this article
President Donald Trump said he would retaliate after last week's attack on US personnel.
Two US Army soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed on Saturday in the central Syrian town of Palmyra by an attacker who targeted a convoy of American and Syrian forces before being shot dead, according to the US military.
Three other US soldiers were also wounded in the attack.
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said Operation Hawkeye Strike was aimed at eliminating IS "fighters, infrastructure, and weapons sites".
Read more: Trump receives bodies of US troops killed by ISIS in Syria
Read more: Donald Trump promises 'serious retaliation' after two US soldiers and interpreter killed in Syria by Islamic State gunman
He wrote on X: "Earlier today, U.S. forces commenced OPERATION HAWKEYE STRIKE in Syria to eliminate ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weapons sites in direct response to the attack on U.S. forces that occurred on December 13th in Palmyra, Syria.
"This is not the beginning of a war — it is a declaration of vengeance.
"The United States of America, under President Trump’s leadership, will never hesitate and never relent to defend our people.
"As we said directly following the savage attack, if you target Americans — anywhere in the world — you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you.
"Today, we hunted and we killed our enemies. Lots of them. And we will continue."
This is a developing story. More to follow.
Earlier today, U.S. forces commenced OPERATION HAWKEYE STRIKE in Syria to eliminate ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weapons sites in direct response to the attack on U.S. forces that occurred on December 13th in Palmyra, Syria.— Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) December 19, 2025
This is not the beginning of a war — it is a…