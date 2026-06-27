The United States military says it has carried out further strikes on Iran on Saturday after Iran hit a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

In the worst escalation of violence since the peace deal was signed two weeks ago, each side has accused the other of violating the ceasefire.

U.S. Central Command said on Saturday its forces carried out fresh strikes after a Panama-flagged tanker was attacked by an Iranian drone early on Saturday. In Iran, state broadcaster IRIB said early Sunday local time that explosions were heard in Sirik in southern Iran, without providing further details.

In the statement, CENTCOM said: "Iran was given a chance to honor the ceasefire agreement but elected not to."

They went on to say the strikes were "in direct response to continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping" and targeted Iranian military surveillance, communications, air defense, drone storage and mine-laying facilities.

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