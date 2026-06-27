US launches fresh strikes on Iran 'in direct response to continued aggression'
Each side has accused the other of violating the peace deal in the worst escalation of violence since it was agreed two weeks ago
The United States military says it has carried out further strikes on Iran on Saturday after Iran hit a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.
Listen to this article
In the worst escalation of violence since the peace deal was signed two weeks ago, each side has accused the other of violating the ceasefire.
U.S. Central Command said on Saturday its forces carried out fresh strikes after a Panama-flagged tanker was attacked by an Iranian drone early on Saturday. In Iran, state broadcaster IRIB said early Sunday local time that explosions were heard in Sirik in southern Iran, without providing further details.
In the statement, CENTCOM said: "Iran was given a chance to honor the ceasefire agreement but elected not to."
They went on to say the strikes were "in direct response to continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping" and targeted Iranian military surveillance, communications, air defense, drone storage and mine-laying facilities.
Read more: US launches new strikes on Iran after accusing Tehran of breaking ceasefire with drone hit on tanker
Read more: US-Iran peace talks mired with tension as Iranian delegation walks out after Trump threatens to 'blow the s***' out of them
June 27, 2026
According to Fox News, a US defence official said the strikes were complete.
The US also struck sites in Iran on Friday following what Trump called a "foolish" ceasefire violation on Thursday. He accused Iran of firing drones at a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz.
In response, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said it had targeted US military positions in the region but did not give further details.
Another tanker came under attack earlier on Saturday, according to UK Maritime Trade Operations, a Royal Navy-backed monitor.
Under the Memorandum of Understanding signed two weeks ago, vessels are now meant to be passing freely through the Strait.
The latest escalation has cast fresh doubt over the interim peace deal agreed between the US and Iran on 17 June.
Under the 14-point memorandum of understanding, both sides had agreed to end hostilities, with Iran also expected to use its “best efforts” to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels through the strait for 60 days.
Earlier on Saturday, the fragile security deal between Israel and Lebanon also came under fire as Hezbollah rejected the agreement as "surrender" just one day after it was signed.
Hezbollah and Iran say Washington pledged to end hostilities in Lebanon as part of its memorandum of understanding signed two weeks ago to end the wider war.