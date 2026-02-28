No US casualties or injuries following retaliation by Iran to joint 'combat operation'
US Central Command (CENTCOM) has said that there have been no reports of US casualties or injuries following Iranian missile and drone attacks.
Operation Epic Fury, as the Americans have dubbed the strikes, got underway in the early hours of Saturday morning as partner agencies attacked the Iranian regime's security apparatus.
CENTCOM said in a statement issued on social media that it had targeted the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps command and control facilities, Iranian air defence capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and military airfields.
Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM, said: “The President ordered bold action, and our brave Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Guardians, and Coast Guardsmen are answering the call."
It continued to say that CENTCOM forces had defended against hundreds of Iranian missile and drone attacks.
"There have been no reports of U.S. casualties or combat-related injuries. Damage to U.S. installations was minimal and has not impacted operations.
"The first hours of the operation included precision munitions launched from air, land, and sea. Additionally, CENTCOM’s Task Force Scorpion Strike employed low-cost one-way attack drones for the first time in combat.
"Operation Epic Fury involves the largest regional concentration of American military firepower in a generation."
The attack prompted retaliation from Iran, with missiles reported to have targeted Israel and countries across the Middle East.
Britain was not involved in the strikes on Iran, and the Government has advised UK nationals in some parts of the Middle East to “shelter in place”.