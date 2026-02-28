US Central Command (CENTCOM) has said that there have been no reports of US casualties or injuries following Iranian missile and drone attacks. Picture: US CENTCOM/X

By Rebecca Henrys

US Central Command (CENTCOM) has said that there have been no reports of US casualties or injuries following Iranian missile and drone attacks.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Operation Epic Fury, as the Americans have dubbed the strikes, got underway in the early hours of Saturday morning as partner agencies attacked the Iranian regime's security apparatus. CENTCOM said in a statement issued on social media that it had targeted the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps command and control facilities, Iranian air defence capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and military airfields. Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM, said: “The President ordered bold action, and our brave Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Guardians, and Coast Guardsmen are answering the call." Read more: LIVE: US and Israeli launch joint 'combat operation’ targeting Iran Read more: Watch as fire breaks out at Dubai's luxury Palm Hotel following Iranian missile strike

As the President stated, our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime.



The President ordered bold action. CENTCOM forces are delivering an overwhelming and unrelenting blow. pic.twitter.com/B0k5gV4YnU — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 28, 2026