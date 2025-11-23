Since early September, the Trump administration has carried out a series of strikes on small boats in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean, killing over 80 people

Aerial view of the U.S Navy Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford leading a formation of guided missile destroyers and air-power on November 13. President Trump ordered the move into the Caribbean in a show of force against Venezuela. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has warned major airlines of a "potentially hazardous situation" when flying over Venezuela.

The warning comes just days after the US navy's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R Ford, arrived in the Caribbean Sea, in what has been interpreted as a show of military power and a possible threat to Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro regime. The Trump administration does not see Mr Maduro, who faces narcoterrorism charges in the US, as the legitimate leader of Venezuela. The FAA notice, sent on Friday, November 21, stated the threats caused by the "worsening security situation and heightened military activity in or around Venezuela" could pose risks for aircraft at all altitudes. Read more: Three arrested after $800m bank heist in India Read more: JFK’s granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

Direct flights by US passenger or cargo carriers to Venezuela have been suspended since 2019, but some US airlines continue to fly over the country on routes to South America. American Airlines said on Friday it had stopped overflying Venezuela in October, and Delta Air Lines said it had stopped flying over Venezuela “a while ago.” United Airlines have not yet commented. Although not totally preventing flights over the country, the new order requires US airlines to provide the FAA with at least 72 hours advance notice of planned flights going forward. Starting in early September, the Trump administration has carried out a series of strikes on small boats in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean, killing over 80 people. It accuses the vessels of ferrying drugs to the US, although the US government has released no evidence to support their claims that these were "narcoterrorists". Mr Trump has since indicated that military action would expand further, in order to "stop the drugs coming in by land".

A coalition of activist groups rallied together and protested the United States military's deployment and targeting of suspected drug trafficking boats which has resulted in the deaths off all crew members in the Caribbean. Picture: Alamy