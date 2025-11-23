US cautions airlines flying over Venezuela amid 'worsening security situation'
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has warned major airlines of a "potentially hazardous situation" when flying over Venezuela.
The warning comes just days after the US navy's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R Ford, arrived in the Caribbean Sea, in what has been interpreted as a show of military power and a possible threat to Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro regime.
The Trump administration does not see Mr Maduro, who faces narcoterrorism charges in the US, as the legitimate leader of Venezuela.
The FAA notice, sent on Friday, November 21, stated the threats caused by the "worsening security situation and heightened military activity in or around Venezuela" could pose risks for aircraft at all altitudes.
Direct flights by US passenger or cargo carriers to Venezuela have been suspended since 2019, but some US airlines continue to fly over the country on routes to South America.
American Airlines said on Friday it had stopped overflying Venezuela in October, and Delta Air Lines said it had stopped flying over Venezuela “a while ago.” United Airlines have not yet commented.
Although not totally preventing flights over the country, the new order requires US airlines to provide the FAA with at least 72 hours advance notice of planned flights going forward.
Starting in early September, the Trump administration has carried out a series of strikes on small boats in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean, killing over 80 people.
It accuses the vessels of ferrying drugs to the US, although the US government has released no evidence to support their claims that these were "narcoterrorists".
Mr Trump has since indicated that military action would expand further, in order to "stop the drugs coming in by land".
There has been a huge American military build-up in the region in recent months, including at least eight other warships and F-35 aircraft, and rounded off with the arrival of the USS Gerald R Ford.
The FAA said since September there has been an increase in Global Navigation Satellite System interference in Venezuela, causing lingering effects throughout a flight in some cases.
They also reported “activity associated with increasing Venezuela military readiness".
“Venezuela has conducted multiple military exercises and directed the mass mobilization of thousands of military and reserve forces,” the FAA said.
They added that Venezuela had not expressed an intent to target civil aviation, but noted that the Venezuelan military possess advanced fighter aircraft and multiple weapons systems capable of reaching or exceeding civil aircraft operating altitudes.
The FAA said it will continue to monitor the risk environment in the region.