US Chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky dies 'unexpectedly' at 29
The chess player's family announced his death in a statement released by his club
Chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky has died 'unexpectedly' at the age of 29, his family announced on Monday.
Listen to this article
The international chess champion, who was previously world youth champion, was a renowned figure among the gaming world.
At just 14 years old, the champion had already written and published a book on the game - rising to prominence as he harnessed live-streaming to capture a new generation using Twitch and YouTube.
A statement released on Monday by the Charlotte Chess Center, where he held the position of head coach up until his death, confirmed his passing.
No cause of death has yet been released.
"It is with great sadness that we share the unexpected passing of Daniel Naroditsky," the statement said.
"Daniel was a talented chess player, commentator and educator, and a cherished member of the chess community, admired and respected by fans and players around the world."
Read more: Maccabi Tel Aviv will not sell tickets to Aston Villa match over safety fears for fans travelling to Birmingham
Read more: Mass internet meltdown as world's most popular apps and websites go offline
"He was also a loving son and brother, and a loyal friend to many…
"Let us remember Daniel for his passion and love for the game of chess, and for the joy and inspiration he brought to us all every day."
Fellow grandmaster, American world number two Hikaru Nakamura, announced that he was "devastated" by Mr Naroditsky's death in the wake of the news.
"This is a massive loss for the world of chess," Nakamura added in a social media post.
Naroditsky first took up chess at the age of six after playing the game at a children's birthday party wiht his older brother, Alan.
His talents were then nurtured by his father, Vladimir, going on to win the under-12 boys world youth championship in 2017.
He later went on to become one of the youngest ever published chess authors, releasing his book titled Mastering Positional Chess in 2010.
In 2013, Naroditsky won the US Junior Championship, leading him to earn the title of grandmaster.
The title is the international chess federation's highest-ranking title for a chess competitor, a title handed down to just a handful of players each decade.
Dutch chess grandmaster Benjamin Bok wrote on X: "I still can't believe it and don't want to believe it.
"It was always a privilege to play, train, and commentate with Danya, but above all, to call him my friend."
It's the latest shock to rock the world of chess, after Chess grandmaster Hans Mok Niemann was accused of cheating over 100 times in his online professional career, a 2022 report claimed.