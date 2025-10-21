Chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky has died 'unexpectedly' at the age of 29, his family announced on Monday.

The international chess champion, who was previously world youth champion, was a renowned figure among the gaming world.

At just 14 years old, the champion had already written and published a book on the game - rising to prominence as he harnessed live-streaming to capture a new generation using Twitch and YouTube.

A statement released on Monday by the Charlotte Chess Center, where he held the position of head coach up until his death, confirmed his passing.

No cause of death has yet been released.

"It is with great sadness that we share the unexpected passing of Daniel Naroditsky," the statement said.

"Daniel was a talented chess player, commentator and educator, and a cherished member of the chess community, admired and respected by fans and players around the world."

