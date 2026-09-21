The Chinese ships sailed in the maritime zones off the US state of Alaska, including the Aleutian Islands, into the Bering Strait and as far north as the North Pole

A US Army paratrooper, with an Arctic Airborne patch on his shoulder, from the 3-509th Battalion, 11th Airborne, looks on after landing in the drop zone during Operation Orient Shield. Picture: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The United States is watching China's presence in its Arctic zone "very closely" amid concerns regarding the security of the US homeland, a senior US Arctic military official said.

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So far in 2026, four Chinese research vessels have conducted work offshore in the US Arctic, compared to a total of five in 2025, Rear Admiral Bob Little, Commander of the US Coast Guard's Arctic District, told Reuters. The Chinese ships sailed in the maritime zones off the US state of Alaska, including the Aleutian Islands, into the Bering Strait and as far north as the North Pole, he said during a visit to Oslo to speak at a conference on Arctic security. "Where I have responsibility, interest and concern is when they are operating in and around US sovereign space," said Little. Read more: Denmark says Nato will share responsibility for Arctic security under new Greenland deal Read more: Spy cameras on Navy drones used by UK's elite special forces sending signals to China as security fears grow

Sea routes opened by melting ice due to global warming are emerging as alternatives to traditional maritime routes such as the Suez and Panama canals. Picture: Murat Usubali/Anadolu via Getty Images

"So inside of our exclusive economic zones, or over our extended continental shelf, we certainly have a security concern. And so those are the types of activities that we see that we're watching very closely." The ships remained in international waters but had not notified the US of their presence in advance through diplomatic channels, as would be the usual practice. "When we challenge them and query them as to the purpose of their activities, their response typically is either 'we are conducting operations in international waters' or 'we are conducting scientific research'," he said. The concern is two-fold.

A female soldier of Operation Arctic Sentry Arctic Endurance displays a contact rifle at the Antenna Park in Nuuk, Greenland, on August 26, 2026. Picture: Thomas Traasdahl / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP via Getty Images

One is that China may be involved in scientific research focused on the mineral exploitation of the seabed in an area that belongs to the US, Little said. The other is that these vessels conduct activity that might "provide them (the Chinese) with a military advantage or pose a security threat to the United States," said Little, whose area of operations is nearly as vast as Europe. China, which calls itself a "near-Arctic" state and wants to create a "Polar Silk Road" in the Arctic, has stepped up its presence in the polar region in recent years, sometimes in joint operations with Russia and sometimes alone. While in Norway, Little discussed with international colleagues how they were dealing with similar activities by Russian research vessels.

A soldier of Operation Arctic Sentry Arctic Endurance displays a contact rifle at the Antenna Park in Nuuk, Greenland, on August 26, 2026. Picture: Thomas Traasdahl / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP via Getty Images