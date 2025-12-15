The Brit urged other nations to co-operate rather than "race" against each other

British astronaut Tim Peake encourages the US and China to "collaborate" on future space trips rather than compete against each other. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

British astronaut Tim Peake has called on the US and China to collaborate on new trips to the moon and put an end to rumours of a "space race."

The 53-year-old said lessons should be learned from previous projects between Russia and Western nations who successfully worked together despite geopolitical tensions. Speaking on the tenth anniversary of his mission to the International Space Station (ISS), Mr Peake said we are "one species and there to cooperate and collaborate." "Space is incredibly hard, a very hostile environment," he told Sky. Read more: Tim Peake comes out of retirement to 'lead UK's first astronaut mission into space' Read more: Fabric which changes colour in response to radiation to be sent into space

The comments came ten years on after Mr Peake's space mission. Picture: Alamy

"It would be foolish to not have things like common docking systems so that we can help each other out if people got into trouble. "That's the whole spirit of exploration. Okay, we might be coming from different positions, but we're also one species and there to cooperate and collaborate. "I think as we move forward again and are focusing on the moon as a goal, we should embody this spirit of collaboration." The comments come after the acting NASA chief, Sean Duffy, said America's mission is to maintain their dominance in space ahead of China. Speaking in September, Duffy said: "We're going back to the moon, and this time when we plant our flag, we stay.