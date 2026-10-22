Stephen Hubbard was serving a prison sentence of six years and 10 months in Russia following a conviction for mercenary activity in a closed-door trial.

Stephen Hubbard with US envoy Steve Witkoff. Picture: Donald Trump / Truth Social

By Ella Bennett

Retired US school teacher, Stephen Hubbard, who had been in custody in Russia since 2022, has arrived back in the US after being freed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Hubbard's release at a meeting in St. Petersburg with US envoy Steve Witkoff, after talks that Washington said were a step toward ending the war in Ukraine. Witkoff called Putin a "humanitarian" while thanking him for the move, a comment that drew sharp rebuke from Republican and Democratic lawmakers given Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Putin had freed Hubbard, 74, at President Donald Trump's request, and that he had also taken into account the American's poor health. Trump later confirmed he had asked Putin on a call in recent days, and Putin agreed. Read more: Russia to send first diesel cargo to US on Thursday as Putin suggests he could meet Trump in China Read more: Streeting insists Trump has not sided with Russia over Ukraine despite Putin praise from US envoy

Stephen Hubbard in court in Moscow in 2024. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Hubbard, a native of Michigan, had been serving a prison sentence of six years and 10 months in Russia following a conviction for mercenary activity in a closed-door trial. He was arrested in April 2022 in the eastern Ukrainian city of Izyum, where Russian prosecutors alleged he had been manning a Ukrainian military checkpoint. Prosecutors said Hubbard had joined a Ukrainian territorial defence unit, received training, weapons and ammunition, and was promised $1,000 a month. Russian state media reported he pleaded guilty to the charges. But Hubbard's US-based lawyer, Martin De Luca, previously said that Hubbard had told him the charges against him were false and that he was not in any combat or military unit.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) speaks with US special envoy Steve Witkoff (L). Picture: GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/Getty

"The president sends his thanks, our whole nation sends their thanks, because of Stephen Hubbard," Witkoff told Putin in a meeting shown on Russian state TV following the announcement of his release. "Because of you he's going home to his family." In images shared by Trump on social media, Hubbard, wearing a dark fleece and appearing clean-shaven, is seen in an undisclosed location in Russia shaking Witkoff's hand and thanking him. Later, Trump posted a picture of Hubbard inside a plane with others, holding an American flag. Trump told reporters late on Wednesday that Hubbard had landed and that he would be visiting the White House "over the next day or so".

Donald Trump shared the image on Truth Social. Picture: Donald Trump / Truth Social

Trump, asked about Witkoff's "humanitarian" comment, told reporters at the White House: “Well, I guess you have to say for that particular purpose, for the purpose of allowing a man, who was thinking he was going to be in prison for life, out. But I wouldn't say anything one way or the other." The US "gave nothing in exchange" for the prisoner release, Trump said, adding "we're getting closer" to settling the war. "He is the happiest man around," Trump said of Hubbard. "This was very surprising to him, but I did it, it really took place on a phone call at the end of last week with President Putin, so we appreciate it very much. And his family is extremely happy." Hubbard's son, Joseph Coleman, told Reuters earlier in a voice message that he spoke briefly by phone with his father before he boarded the plane in Russia. "Today he seemed light in his step, a sense of happiness in his voice", Coleman said.

.@POTUS: I was in the midst of getting Stephen out of Russia — and if we did what these foolish people wanted me to do right now, he wouldn't be coming out right now. He'd be in there for another 20 years. https://t.co/dRemXbLmpV pic.twitter.com/y2oHvn7tbV — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 21, 2026