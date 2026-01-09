Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks to the media during a visit to St. Mary's Church Hall in Goldington, a family hub in Bedfordshire, to meet with parents and staff to discuss the Government's action to tackle child poverty. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A US congresswoman has threatened to "sanction Britain" if Sir Keir Starmer blocks X in the UK over its Grok chatbot being used to create deepfakes.

Florida's Representative Anna Paulina Luna took to Elon Musk's platform to slam reports suggesting the UK Government is seeking to block the platform. X, formerly Twitter, has been embroiled in a row with regulator Ofcom, with Downing Street saying concessions to only allow premium users to create the sexualised images were "insulting" to victims of sexual abuse. Rep Luna wrote: "If Starmer is successful in banning X in Britain, I will move forward with legislation that is currently being drafted to sanction not only Starmer, but Britain as a whole."

If Starmer is successful in banning @X in Britain, I will move forward with legislation that is currently being drafted to sanction not only Starmer, but Britain as a whole. This would mirror actions previously taken by the United States in response to foreign governments… https://t.co/yUQp8sQGy5 — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) January 9, 2026

She added: "This would mirror actions previously taken by the United States in response to foreign governments restricting the platform, including the dispute with Brazil in 2024–2025, which resulted in tariffs, visa revocations, and sanctions and consequences tied to free speech concerns against Brazilian officials over concerns related to censorship and free-speech violations." In a blunt demand, the lawmaker ended her post with: "Starmer should reconsider this course of action, or there will be consequences. There are always technical bugs during the early phases of new technology, especially AI, and those issues are typically addressed quickly. X treats these matters seriously and acts promptly. "Let's be clear: this is not about technical compliance. This is a political war against Elon Musk and free speech—nothing more." The suggestion that Starmer may move to block X altogether comes after the Prime Minister's spokesman said changes to limit usage of chatbot Grok's image editing tool to paying users are "not a solution" but do prove that social Elon Musk's social media site X can move quickly when it wants to. The changes to Grok come after regulator Ofcom said it made "urgent contact" with X, which created the integrated AI chatbot, following reports that users have prompted the tool to generate sexualised images of people, including children. Grok is now telling people making such requests that only paid subscribers are able to do so – meaning their name and payment information must be on file. The Prime Minister's spokesman said: "That move… that simply turns an AI feature that allows the creation of unlawful images into a premium service. "It's not a solution. In fact, it's insulting the victims of misogyny and sexual violence.

"What it does prove is that X can move swiftly when it wants to do so" "You heard the Prime Minister yesterday. He was abundantly clear that X needs to act and needs to act now, it is time for X to grip this issue. "If another media company had billboards in town centres showing unlawful images, it would act immediately to take them down or face public backlash." He reiterated that "all options" are on the table, including for Ofcom to use its powers to "take any action".

Sir Keir Starmer said he backed Ofcom, which is looking into X and xAI - the firm founded by Elon Musk which created Grok - to take action against the site. Picture: Alamy