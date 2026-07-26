Donald Trump had issued an executive order to tighten voting rules, but an appeals court has stood by an earlier decision that key parts are unconstitutional

An appeals court blocked Donald Trump's executive order to change mail-in voting. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Drayton

A federal appeals court has blocked Donald Trump’s changes to mail-in voting, upholding an earlier ruling that key parts of his executive order were unconstitutional.

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On Saturday, the Boston-based 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals declined to allow the president to implement his order in several states ahead of the November midterm elections. The administration had appealed the outcome of a legal challenge launched by 23 Democratic-run states where a lower-court judge had ruled that key parts of the Republican president’s order were unconstitutional But in a 2–1 decision, the appeals court rejected the administration's attempt to overturn the judgement, meaning Donald Trump will not be able to implement any changes before the midterms. Trump signed the executive order in March after years of calling for tighter rules on postal voting and pushing the false claim that his 2020 election defeat was the result of widespread voter fraud. The order was part of a wider push by Trump to tighten voting rules ahead of the November midterm elections, and came alongside other efforts to overhaul how elections are run in the US.

Donald Trump signed his executive order about mail-in voting in March. Picture: Alamy

He has also backed a controversial package of voting restrictions in Congress known as the SAVE America Act, which would require additional documentation to prove citizenship before people can vote. Roughly half of the US population don't own passports, so the restrictions may make it much harder and slower to register to vote. Under the US Constitution, individual states are responsible for administering federal elections, a key issue at the centre of the legal fight. The executive order directed the Department of Homeland Security to compile and send states a list of confirmed US citizens eligible to vote, using citizenship and naturalisation records as well as other federal databases. The order also told the Department of Justice to prioritise the investigation and prosecution of state and local election officials who issue federal ballots to people deemed ineligible to vote. Adrian Fontes, the Democratic secretary of state of Arizona, called the executive order "a disgusting overreach," but Donald Trump said is about “preserving and protecting the integrity of American elections.”

Adrian Fontes, the Democratic secretary of state of Arizona, called the executive order "a disgusting overreach.". Picture: Alamy