The US’ KC-135 plane went down in the western part of Iraq during Operation Epic Fury.

The six US crew members killed in a refuelling mission in the Middle East. Picture: General Steven Nordhaus/X/Reuters

By Jacob Paul

All six US service members killed during a jet refuelling mission in the Middle East have been named.

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The crew members were killed during Operation Epic Fury, which saw the US’ KC-135 plane downed in the western part of Iraq. Authorities had described this as “friendly airspace” and said the tragedy was not caused by “hostile fire.” The Ohio Air National Guard said three airmen come from its 121st Air Refueling Wing in Columbus. The Department of War named the dead as Captain Ariana G. Savino, Sergeant Ashley B. Pruitt, Captain Seth R. Koval, Captain Curtis J. Angst and Sergeant Tyler H. Simmons, and Major Alex Klinner. Savino, 31, had been assigned to the sixth Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida. Read more: All six crew members aboard US plane confirmed dead after crashing in Iraq Read more: Iran war LIVE: Trump says US 'not ready' for deal with Tehran and claims supreme leader may be dead

Klinner with his wife Libby and three children. Picture: Gofundme

In a tribute, she was described as an “Air Force superstar.” The family of pilot Alex Klinner, from Birmingham, Alabama, confirmed he also was killed in the crash. Kinner had been deployed for less than a week. The 33-year old had recently been promoted and leaves behind three young children, including 7-month-old twins and a 2-year-old son. His brother-in-law James Harrill confirmed the death. “It's kind of heartbreaking to say: He was just a really good dad and really loved his family a lot — like a lot,” Harnill said. Congresswoman Terri A. Sewell offered her condolences to Klinner's family on social media. She wrote on X: “'I'm heartbroken to learn that Maj. Alex Klinner of Birmingham, Alabama, was among the six service members who lost their lives in the crash of a KC-135 refueling aircraft in Iraq.“Please join me in praying for his family and honoring his selfless service to our nation.”

Shannon and I join our entire National Guard family in mourning the loss of six brave KC-135 Airmen, including three Ohio Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing and three active-duty Airmen from the 99th Air Refueling Squadron, a partner unit with the… pic.twitter.com/4GuUAt87TN — Gen. Steven Nordhaus (@ChiefNGB) March 15, 2026