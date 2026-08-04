US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said a deal could be reached today or tomorrow

US could have deal with Iran to open Strait of Hormuz 'in two days', says Scott Bessent. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A deal with Iran on reopening the Strait of Hormuz could be reached by Tuesday or Wednesday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

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In an interview on Tuesday, he said: "We are in talks with the Iranians, and I think there is a chance we may have a deal today or tomorrow to open the Strait and move towards a more normalised position in this conflict." The Treasury Secretary said the deal would allow freedom of movement in the strait when asked whether Iran would be allowed to charge a toll. “It would be freedom of movement,” Mr Bessent said. “Even though things are still a little dicey there over the past few days, we saw quite a few ships coming out even now.” Iran has continued to try to maintain its stranglehold on the Gulf channel, which had been open before the US and Israel began the conflict, including demanding ships seek permission to transit, attacking vessels and threatening to impose charges. The disruption to trade through the waterway has driven up fuel and food prices around the world. An interim ceasefire deal collapsed in recent weeks after renewed fighting in the strait, which has been a flashpoint in the war. Read more: Trump warns Iran it has ‘last chance’ to sign deal after peace talks denial Read more: BP profits soar to four-year high after boost from Iran war

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Picture: Getty

Mr Bessent's comments come the day after US president Donald Trump warned that Iran has one "last chance" to sign a deal. Speaking at the White House on Monday, Mr Trump said negotiations were happening “right now” and would move “quickly, one way or another”. He also claimed the US had been prepared to strike Iran “harder than any attack since World War Two” before he called off planned attacks overnight. Mr Trump had earlier accused Iran of being “unbelievably duplicitous” in denying talks aimed at ending the conflict were being held.