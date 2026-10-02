Christa Pike is unconscious and receiving assistance from a ventilator after surviving two lethal injections, according to her lawyers.

Hospital staff are providing treatment to save Pike’s life and clear the drug from her system, her lawyers have said.

The 50-year-old is in critical condition two days after she received two doses of pentobarbital during a botched execution, which failed to kill her and left her with serious injuries to both arms.

Her legal team have filed an emergency court application requiring Tennessee's Department of Correction to preserve evidence from Wednesday night's execution.

They said: “At no point did any member of the execution team realize that the IV lines were not correctly placed or that the veins had blown and that the pentobarbital was, in whole or in part, entering Ms. Pike’s body".

Instead of "remedying this failure", those carrying out the injection prepared and administered a backup dose of pentobarbital to Pike, her lawyers added.

Read more: Seven needles, singing and snoring: Details of Christa Pike's botched lethal injection emerge with killer 'in critical condition'

Read more: Tennessee death row killer Christa Pike rushed to hospital still alive after two lethal injections in botched execution