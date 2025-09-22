President Donald Trump talking with Col. Christopher Robinson, right, commander of the 89th Airlift Wing, as they walk from Marine One to board Air Force One, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Donald Trump has said that the US would defend Poland and the Baltic states in the face of continued Russian aggression.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

On the way to the funeral of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, the President responded to questions by reporters on the expected response of the US should Russia continue to escalate. The President was asked: “Will you help defend Poland and the Baltic states from Russia if Russia keeps escalating?” “Yeah, I would,” Trump responded. The comment follows increased incursions by Russia into Nato territory, including Russian drones and fighter jets entering the airspace of multiple Nato countries in recent weeks. Read more: Charlie Kirk's heartbroken wife declares she forgives his killer as Trump brands right-wing activist an 'American giant'

President Donald Trump spoke to reporters ahead of Charlie Kirk's funeral, where he hugged widowed Erika Kirk on stage during his speech. Picture: Alamy

A drone attack during the night of September 10 saw approximately 20 Russian drones enter Polish airspace during an attack on Ukraine, with some intercepted by Nato aircraft for the first time as a response. This was followed by three Russian MiG-31 fighters entering Estonian airspace for around 12 minutes on September 19, which caused Estonia to invoke Nato’s Article 4 over the escalated security threat. Speaking on the tense situation, President Trump said: “Yeah, we don’t like it.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin “really let me down” during a press conference held with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer last week. Picture: Alamy