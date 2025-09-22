US would defend Poland from Russian attack says Trump
Donald Trump has said that the US would defend Poland and the Baltic states in the face of continued Russian aggression.
On the way to the funeral of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, the President responded to questions by reporters on the expected response of the US should Russia continue to escalate.
The President was asked: “Will you help defend Poland and the Baltic states from Russia if Russia keeps escalating?”
“Yeah, I would,” Trump responded.
The comment follows increased incursions by Russia into Nato territory, including Russian drones and fighter jets entering the airspace of multiple Nato countries in recent weeks.
A drone attack during the night of September 10 saw approximately 20 Russian drones enter Polish airspace during an attack on Ukraine, with some intercepted by Nato aircraft for the first time as a response.
This was followed by three Russian MiG-31 fighters entering Estonian airspace for around 12 minutes on September 19, which caused Estonia to invoke Nato’s Article 4 over the escalated security threat.
Speaking on the tense situation, President Trump said: “Yeah, we don’t like it.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has since called for “strong sanctions” on Moscow ahead of his meeting with Trump in New York.
The US President has said recent Russian drone incursions could spell “big trouble”, having said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “really let me down” during a press conference held with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer last week.
Czech President Petr Pavel has said Nato forces should shoot down Russian jets if necessary, amid calls for a more forceful response to aggression from Moscow.
"Russia will realise very quickly that they have made a mistake and crossed the acceptable boundaries,” Mr Pavel.