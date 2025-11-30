US Defense Secretary denies ordering 'kill everybody' after boat strike 'blows two men apart' in Caribbean
Pete Hesgeth said the allegation he verbally ordered a second strike to kill on September 2 was "fake news".
US Defence Secretary Pete Hesgeth has claimed allegations he illegally ordered military teams to leave no survivors in the boat strikes against alleged drug smugglers in the Caribbean as "fake news".
It was reported that Mr Hesgeth verbally told defense officials to "kill everybody" after an attack on a vessel off the coast of Trinidad carrying 11 people which left only two survivors.
After Mr Hesgeth's alleged kill order, the two survivors, who were said to be clinging on the remnants of the boat, were "blown apart in the water" during the second strike, The Washington Post reported.
However, Mr Hesgeth has refuted the allegations as “fabricated, inflammatory and derogatory reporting to discredit our incredible warriors fighting to protect the homeland” in a statement on X.
Donald Trump's administration began striking boats in the Caribbean in September after claiming they were being used to traffic drugs to the US without providing evidence.
The decision has been widely condemned by Latin American leaders, while experts have questioned the legality of the strikes under international law.
They include Democrat congressman Seth Moulton, who told The Washington Post the Pentagon's campaign amounts to "murder".
He said: "The idea that wreckage from one small boat in a vast ocean is a hazard to marine traffic is patently absurd, and killing survivors is blatantly illegal.
“Mark my words: It may take some time, but Americans will be prosecuted for this, either as a war crime or outright murder.”
In his social media statement on Friday evening, Mr Hesgeth appeared to address these criticism and said the strikes had been "lawful under both US and international law."
On Saturday, senators Republican Roger Wicker and Democrat Jack Reed said the Senate armed services committee will investigate the boat strikes.
“The Committee is aware of recent news reports – and the Department of Defense’s initial response – regarding alleged follow-on strikes on suspected narcotics vessels in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility."
"The Committee has directed inquires to the Department, and we will be conducting vigorous oversight to determine the facts related to the circumstances.”
To date, the Trump's administration's boat strikes campaign against alleged drug cartel has killed more than 80 people.