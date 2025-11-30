Pete Hesgeth said the allegation he verbally ordered a second strike to kill on September 2 was "fake news".

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks to senior military leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico on September 30, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Ruth Lawes

US Defence Secretary Pete Hesgeth has claimed allegations he illegally ordered military teams to leave no survivors in the boat strikes against alleged drug smugglers in the Caribbean as "fake news".

It was reported that Mr Hesgeth verbally told defense officials to "kill everybody" after an attack on a vessel off the coast of Trinidad carrying 11 people which left only two survivors. After Mr Hesgeth's alleged kill order, the two survivors, who were said to be clinging on the remnants of the boat, were "blown apart in the water" during the second strike, The Washington Post reported. However, Mr Hesgeth has refuted the allegations as “fabricated, inflammatory and derogatory reporting to discredit our incredible warriors fighting to protect the homeland” in a statement on X. Donald Trump's administration began striking boats in the Caribbean in September after claiming they were being used to traffic drugs to the US without providing evidence. Read more: Trump declares Venezuela’s airspace ‘completely closed’ after warning military action will begin 'very soon' Read more: Trump pledges to cancel all Biden executive orders 'signed with autopen'

Donald Trump stops and talks to the media before he boards Marine One on the South Lawn at the White House on June 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. Picture: Getty