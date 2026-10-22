In November, Americans will head to the polls for midterm elections that will shape the country’s political direction and determine the balance of power in Congress.

The stakes are significant. But the health of American democracy cannot be measured by election results alone. What matters is what happens in the communities where Americans live, work and raise their families - and whether the institutions closest to them continue to earn their trust.

In America, people often discuss democracy in national terms: presidential elections, congressional majorities, constitutional crises. Yet democracy, in its essence, is a way of governing, built on accountability, participation, the rule of law and the belief that ordinary people have a meaningful voice in decisions affecting their lives.

That is why America’s mayors matter - especially now.

Mayors don’t have the luxury of treating democracy as abstract. Their residents expect them to keep streets safe, maintain public services, respond to emergencies, protect the vulnerable and make communities more affordable and resilient. These responsibilities are practical, immediate and often politically complicated. They are also where the promise of democratic government becomes tangible to the vast majority of Americans. And perhaps that is why they are the level of government that large majorities of people still trust.

A resident may never meet their member of Congress. But they may speak at a city council meeting, challenge a planning decision, organise their neighbours, or ask their mayor to focus on a problem that personally matters to them. These everyday interactions are the infrastructure of a healthy democracy. They give people a stake in public life and provide peaceful, institutional ways to resolve disagreements.

When residents feel heard, when decisions are transparent, and when public institutions deliver results efficiently and effectively, trust grows. When they feel ignored, excluded, or powerless, cynicism takes root. A Congressional election cannot resolve that problem unless constituents can feel the results.

As the United States approaches the November midterms, local leaders have a particularly important responsibility: helping protect the integrity of the democratic process while keeping civic life open, inclusive, and truthful.

Across the country, local election officials are preparing for potential challenges ranging from misinformation and cybersecurity threats to harassment and interference. Local governments have a critical role in this work. They can communicate clearly with residents about how elections operate, coordinate across public agencies, and respond quickly when false information threatens to undermine confidence. A democracy cannot function if citizens lose faith that their votes will be counted, that public institutions will follow the law, or that political opponents will compete peacefully.

Local leaders also have a mandate that extends beyond Election Day. They must defend the space in which democratic participation can flourish: the freedom to speak, organise, assemble, and hold officials accountable happens in cities and towns. That means creating meaningful opportunities for residents to shape decisions, particularly those whose voices have historically been overlooked. It means treating disagreement not as a threat to eliminate, but as an inevitable feature of a pluralistic society.

None of this is easy. Mayors operate amid intense political polarisation, rising expectations, and a federal government that is cutting vital resources their residents need, like food assistance and healthcare. They face pressure from higher levels of government, hostility toward public servants, and demands to take sides in national disputes. Their authority is limited, and local government cannot substitute for good governance at the national level. Cities can, however, demonstrate that democratic institutions remain capable of solving problems, respecting rights and serving people who disagree with one another.

The November midterms will be an important test of American democracy. But the work of sustaining it will continue long after the ballots have been counted. It will depend on whether elected officials respect the rules, whether institutions remain accountable, whether citizens believe participation matters, and whether the government can deliver for the people it serves.

The answer will be partially shaped in Washington, certainly. Regular people and their local leaders will also shape it in city halls, public libraries, neighbourhood meetings and local election offices across the country.

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Nina Hachigian is the CEO of Alliance for Local Leaders International (ALLIES). Previously, served as the first U.S. Special Representative for City and State Diplomacy and an Ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

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