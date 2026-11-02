US Democrat makes stunning defection as she endorses Republican just days before midterms
Ms Steven’s defection so close to the midterms has been condemned as a “despicable betrayal” by fellow Democrats and many of her staff reportedly resigned immediately after her announcement.
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A US Representative who lost the Democratic Michigan primary to Abdul El-Sayed has endorsed Republican candidate Mike Rogers, in a move which has left her party baffled.
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In August, Ms Stevens was defeated by Dr Abdul El-Sayed in a Democratic Senate primary.
On Sunday, she shocked the party by announcing her endorsement of the Republican candidate – just two days before Tuesday’s US midterm election, which will determine which party runs Congress.
She began by making a surprise appearance alongside Mike Rogers on Sunday, and then posted a video to X shortly after, where she said: "I don't belong in Abdul's campaign."
"Who we are as Michiganders is not hate and is not what we are getting out from our Democratic nominee right now."
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I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today. pic.twitter.com/pQgfSBuhOJ— Haley Stevens (@HaleyforMI) November 1, 2026
She told the New York Times that she became disillusioned with Dr El-Sayed following a rift over Israel, and since has become increasingly critical of the Senate candidate.
Ms Stevens, a pro-Israel Democrat, told the New York Times that she feels so strongly about the matter that she is considering converting to Judaism.
She subsequently accused Dr El-Sayed, who is a vocal critic of Israel, of supporting an ad she claimed was antisemitic. The ad linked US support for Israel with high prices.
On Friday, Dr Al-Sayed made his position on the row known, sharing a statement which reiterated his victory over her in August, which said: “Congresswoman Stevens seems intent on relitigating a primary that ended three months ago.”
Ms Steven’s defection so close to the midterms has been condemned as a “despicable betrayal” by fellow Democrats. Many of her staff reportedly resigned immediately after her announcement.
The chair of the Michigan Democratic Party said her choice "shows that she has abandoned everything she claims to care about".
In a statement, Curtis Hertel said: "We reject the attempts by Stevens and bad-faith actors to divide our party and undermine our momentum."
Chuck Schumer, a leading Senate Democrat, called Stevens' endorsement of Rogers "a despicable betrayal".
Mike Rogers told reporters Ms Stevens’ endorsement showed "courage".
Donald Trump echoed that sentiment, telling supporters at a campaign rally in Iowa that her decision was "very brave".
He told crowds: "I don't know Haley. I've never met Haley. But Haley said what few people were willing to say. I'd love her to join the Republican Party, actually."