Ms Steven’s defection so close to the midterms has been condemned as a “despicable betrayal” by fellow Democrats and many of her staff reportedly resigned immediately after her announcement.

Ms Stevens has shocked her party by supporting a Republican candidate just days before the midterms. Picture: Finn Gomez/Getty

By Georgia Bell

A US Representative who lost the Democratic Michigan primary to Abdul El-Sayed has endorsed Republican candidate Mike Rogers, in a move which has left her party baffled.

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In August, Ms Stevens was defeated by Dr Abdul El-Sayed in a Democratic Senate primary. On Sunday, she shocked the party by announcing her endorsement of the Republican candidate – just two days before Tuesday’s US midterm election, which will determine which party runs Congress. She began by making a surprise appearance alongside Mike Rogers on Sunday, and then posted a video to X shortly after, where she said: "I don't belong in Abdul's campaign." "Who we are as Michiganders is not hate and is not what we are getting out from our Democratic nominee right now." Read more: Half of Republicans believe US economy has deteriorated ahead of midterms Read more: Democrats 'recruited second Republican candidate with same name' in bid to 'spoil' Alaska Senate race

I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today. pic.twitter.com/pQgfSBuhOJ — Haley Stevens (@HaleyforMI) November 1, 2026

She told the New York Times that she became disillusioned with Dr El-Sayed following a rift over Israel, and since has become increasingly critical of the Senate candidate. Ms Stevens, a pro-Israel Democrat, told the New York Times that she feels so strongly about the matter that she is considering converting to Judaism. She subsequently accused Dr El-Sayed, who is a vocal critic of Israel, of supporting an ad she claimed was antisemitic. The ad linked US support for Israel with high prices. On Friday, Dr Al-Sayed made his position on the row known, sharing a statement which reiterated his victory over her in August, which said: “Congresswoman Stevens seems intent on relitigating a primary that ended three months ago.” Ms Steven’s defection so close to the midterms has been condemned as a “despicable betrayal” by fellow Democrats. Many of her staff reportedly resigned immediately after her announcement.

Dr. El-Sayed is a vocal critic of Israel. Picture: Salwan Georges/Getty