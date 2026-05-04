US Central Command accused Iran's boats of interfering with American efforts to open the Strait of Hormuz

The US announced Project Freedom on Monday. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Layton

The US military has said it destroyed seven Iranian vessels on Monday, as President Trump called on Seoul to join US operations after Iran fired towards a South Korean cargo ship.

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Both the US military and President Trump have said 7 Iranian small boats have been destroyed, and that drones and missiles launched from Iran were intercepted by US forces on Monday. Iran denies that any small boats have been destroyed. President Trump also claimed that Iranian forces had fired upon and hit a South Korean cargo ship. He urged the nation to join Operation Freedom - the US efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz - writing on Truth Social: "Perhaps it’s time for South Korea to come and join the mission!" Seoul confirmed that a ship was hit by an explosion and fire inside the strait. Twenty-four crew members, including six Korean nationals, were on board. No casualties have been reported. Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of US Central Command, acknowledged there was ongoing Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps interference with Project Freedom, but declined to comment on the status of the April 8 US-Iran ceasefire. Read more: US denies that Iran 'hit warship with two missiles' as tensions rise over Strait of Hormuz Read more: Britain 'can't return to status quo after Iran war shocks,' Starmer says as he battles for premiership

Admiral Cooper refused to comment on the status of the April 8 ceasefire. . Picture: Getty

"The IRGC has launched multiple cruise missiles, drones, and small boats at ships we are protecting. We have defeated each and every one of those threats through the clinical application of defensive munitions," Cooper said. The US claimed that two American-flagged merchant vessels have now passed through the Strait of Hormuz, following the launch of Project Freedom to clear the Iranian blockade of the vital waterway. Iran denied that any such crossings had taken place. The British maritime security agency UKMTO has also reported that two ships were been hit off the coast of the UAE. Speaking to Fox News on Monday, President Trump had earlier said that Iran would be "blown off the face of the Earth" if it attacked US vessels in the Strait, and that Tehran was "much more malleable" when it came to peace talks. Iran later claimed to have hit an American warship with missiles, but the US denied this. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has since urged China to step up its diplomatic efforts with Iran to help international shipping resume through the Strait of Hormuz. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping plan to discuss the subject when they meet next week.

Trump is calling on South Korea to help with US military operations. Picture: Getty