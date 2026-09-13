US officials 'secretly flew diplomat out of UK' after indecent image allegations
The UK government has said there is an ongoing investigation into this reported incident
US officials secretly flew an American diplomat accused of possessing indecent images of children out of the UK without telling British police, according to reports.
Listen to this article
US authorities are reported to have raided the diplomat’s London flat last month, seizing him and taking him to an American airbase for removal.
The man has not been reported to be under an extradition request. American personnel have no powers of arrest in Britain, and UK ministers are now understood to be discussing the incident with the US embassy.
A spokesperson for the UK government said: “We expect all foreign diplomats in the UK to abide by our laws, in the same way we expect all UK diplomats to do so when posted overseas.
“As a US investigation is ongoing, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage.”
Read more: US embassy issues security alert warning over 'potential for unforeseen escalation' in Middle East
Read more: UK withdraws diplomatic staff from Iran as US airstrikes continue
The man’s seizure is reported to be related to an investigation into another individual in the US, as reported by The Sun.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “On Tuesday August 25, US authorities made us aware of an investigation they are conducting into suspected offences in London relating to indecent images of children.
“We continue to liaise with them regarding this matter.”
The incident comes two months after then-deputy prime minister David Lammy said he would raise with the US government the case of American fighter pilot, Captain Jacob Wulfson, who avoided a trial under English law for strangling a woman in Cambridge in 2023.
Wulfson was tried at a court martial on a US airbase, despite his alleged crime taking place while he was off-duty. He was jailed for six months after being convicted of strangulation and acquitted of charges of sexual assault and aggravated sexual contact.
Downing Street said at the time it was “very concerning” that Capt Wulfson’s case had not been dealt with by the Crown Prosecution Service.
A US embassy spokesperson responded to LBC comment to say: “We are aware of allegations concerning an individual assigned to the U.S. Embassy in London. The United States government expects all personnel to adhere to the highest standards of conduct, and we take these allegations seriously.
"While we can't comment on the specifics of the case, we quickly informed UK law enforcement and took swift action, and we will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners regarding these allegations.
"The individual in question has been reassigned to the United States in conjunction with an ongoing investigation. The Embassy has informed British authorities of the case."