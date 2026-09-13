The UK government has said there is an ongoing investigation into this reported incident

US Embassy in London. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

US officials secretly flew an American diplomat accused of possessing indecent images of children out of the UK without telling British police, according to reports.

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US authorities are reported to have raided the diplomat’s London flat last month, seizing him and taking him to an American airbase for removal. The man has not been reported to be under an extradition request. American personnel have no powers of arrest in Britain, and UK ministers are now understood to be discussing the incident with the US embassy. A spokesperson for the UK government said: “We expect all foreign diplomats in the UK to abide by our laws, in the same way we expect all UK diplomats to do so when posted overseas. “As a US investigation is ongoing, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage.” Read more: US embassy issues security alert warning over 'potential for unforeseen escalation' in Middle East Read more: UK withdraws diplomatic staff from Iran as US airstrikes continue

United States of America embassy water wall, London, UK. Picture: Alamy

The man’s seizure is reported to be related to an investigation into another individual in the US, as reported by The Sun. A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “On Tuesday August 25, US authorities made us aware of an investigation they are conducting into suspected offences in London relating to indecent images of children. “We continue to liaise with them regarding this matter.” The incident comes two months after then-deputy prime minister David Lammy said he would raise with the US government the case of American fighter pilot, Captain Jacob Wulfson, who avoided a trial under English law for strangling a woman in Cambridge in 2023.

Capt Jacob Wulfson was based at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Getty