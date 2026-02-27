UK withdraws embassy staff from Iran after US tells employees 'leave Israel today' as Trump weighs up military strike
UK staff have been temporarily withdrawn from the embassy in Iran amid fears of an imminent US military strike on the Islamic Republic.
The Foreign Office said on Friday staff have been temporarily moved due to the "security situation".
"Information on regional risks and that due to the security situation, UK staff have been temporarily withdrawn from Iran. Our embassy continues to operate remotely," it said in an update.
Meanwhile, the US embassy in Jerusalem has urged non-emergency government personnel and family members to leave Israel over “safety risks”.
It comes as President Trump weighs up fresh military action against Tehran. In recent weeks, the US president has repeatedly warned he will launch an attack if a deal on Iran's nuclear programme is not reached.
The USS Gerald R. Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier, is expected to arrive off the coast of northern Israel later today as part of the US military’s build-up in the region - the biggest since the invasion of Iraq in 2003.
In an email sent to staff on Friday morning, US Ambassador Mike Huckabee said those who wish to leave “should do TODAY”, according to the New York Times.
He said the move “will likely result in high demand for airline seats today”, adding: “Focus on getting a seat to anyplace from which you can then continue travel to DC, but the first priority will be getting expeditiously out of [the] country.”
US military refueling aircraft have also been spotted at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv amid the ongoing discussions over a possible US strike on Iran.
Iran denies moving towards making a nuclear weapon, something that the US and its European allies suspect.
The US and Iran have been locked in talks on the matter as the West pushes for a deal to limit Tehran’s nuclear capabilities.
Delegates from both nations met in Geneva on Thursday in an attempt to de-escalate rising tensions.
However, no statement was made by US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner following the talks in a potentially worrying sign.
Badr Albusaidi, Oman’s foreign minister, a key mediator, has now flown to Washington in a seemingly last-ditch attempt to stop Mr Trump from taking action.
He is set to brief US vice-president JD Vance and argue that sufficient progress has been made in the talks.
Iran urged the US on Friday to drop its “excessive demands” in what could be a final plea before tensions reach boiling point.
In his state of the nation speech on Tuesday, Mr Trump did not make any substantive announcements on Iran, but he did say he would "never allow the number one state sponsor of terror to have a nuclear weapon".
He also said that his "preference was diplomacy" in solving the issue.
Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social earlier this week: “I am the one that makes the decision, I would rather have a Deal than not but, if we don’t make a Deal, it will be a very bad day for that Country and, very sadly, its people, because they are great and wonderful, and something like this should never have happened to them."
He had previously given Iran, on February 15, a 15-day deadline to reach a deal.
Iran has insisted talks focus only on its nuclear programme, but the US wants its missile programme and its support for militant groups quashed.
Washington has now approved the deployment of an experimental US military drone unit capable of self-detonation, known as Task Force Scorpion, Bloomberg reports, adding to the US’ vast military presence amassing near Iran.