UK staff have been temporarily withdrawn from the embassy in Iran amid fears of an imminent US military strike on the Islamic Republic.

The Foreign Office said on Friday staff have been temporarily moved due to the "security situation".

"Information on regional risks and that due to the security situation, UK staff have been temporarily withdrawn from Iran. Our embassy continues to operate remotely," it said in an update.

Meanwhile, the US embassy in Jerusalem has urged non-emergency government personnel and family members to leave Israel over “safety risks”.

It comes as President Trump weighs up fresh military action against Tehran. In recent weeks, the US president has repeatedly warned he will launch an attack if a deal on Iran's nuclear programme is not reached.

The USS Gerald R. Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier, is expected to arrive off the coast of northern Israel later today as part of the US military’s build-up in the region - the biggest since the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

In an email sent to staff on Friday morning, US Ambassador Mike Huckabee said those who wish to leave “should do TODAY”, according to the New York Times.

He said the move “will likely result in high demand for airline seats today”, adding: “Focus on getting a seat to anyplace from which you can then continue travel to DC, but the first priority will be getting expeditiously out of [the] country.”

US military refueling aircraft have also been spotted at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv amid the ongoing discussions over a possible US strike on Iran.

Iran denies moving towards making a nuclear weapon, something that the US and its European allies suspect.

