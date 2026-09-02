The alert warned US citizens to stay vigilant and keep an eye out for potential airspace closures which may result in flight disruptions or cancellations.

An alert was issued by the US Embassy in Jerusalem on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

The US Embassy in Jerusalem has issued a security warning for US citizens in the region due to the “potential for unforeseen escalation”.

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The alert, issued by the embassy on Tuesday, warned US citizens to stay vigilant and keep an eye out for potential airspace closures which may result in flight disruptions or cancellations. Anyone intending to travel in or out of the Middle East has been advised to monitor airline updates. In a statement, the embassy wrote: “Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other US interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world.” The warning was released just before US Central Command revealed that it had begun its second wave of strikes against Iran in the past week - prompting Tehran to launch a wave of attacks in retaliation. Read more: Trump says Tehran is 'playing out the inevitable' as US and Iran exchange further strikes Read more: Russia is in solidarity with Tehran, Putin tells Iranian President

Iran has targeted US assets in Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Iraq, with US Marine Corps base Camp Titin in Jordan facing an 'intense ballistic missile attack,' according to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC). The Iranian Red Crescent said five people, including a child, were killed and more than 50 injured when shrapnel from a US missile attack hit a home where a wedding celebration was taking place in Sirik in southern Iran. The US military said it was aware of the reports but that it never targeted civilians. Posting on Truth Social overnight, the Donald Trump said he "couldn't care less if they sign a worthless...agreement.

Rubble lies around damaged houses following a reported attack near a wedding gathering in Kuhistik, Sirik, Iran. Picture: Iranian Red Crescent Society/Handout via REUTERS

"I like our position now much better, with almost total control of the Hormuz Strait, and their economy totally collapsing," he said. "They are just playing out the inevitable." The US said it struck Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targets as the Iran war escalated again following a weekend exchange of fire. US forces struck IRGC targets "including air defense sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine laying capabilities, and communications sites," the US Central Command said on X. The US is understood to have targeted two Iranian government tankers in Tuesday's strikes. The strikes followed exchanges of fire over the weekend, the first attacks since late July, and attacks on Monday on two tankers leaving the Strait of Hormuz.

"I like our position now much better, with almost total control of the Hormuz Strait, and their economy totally collapsing," Donald Trump said on Truth social. Picture: Reuters