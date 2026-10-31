The Embassy warned it is "aware of a credible threat of a mass casualty event".

RUSSIA-US-POLITICS-The flag of the United States of America flutters in the wind on the grounds of the U.S. embassy in Moscow. Picture: IGOR IVANKO/Getty

By Jacob Paul

The US Embassy in Russia has warned there could be a large-scale terrorist attack in Moscow today.

The Tsaritsyno Palace Museum could be at risk of a terror attack. Picture: MLADEN ANTONOV/Getty

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In a warning issued on X, the embassy said there is a “credible threat of a mass casualty” at Moscow's Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve, a historic palace museum and park reserve in the south of the city. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said separately it was taking appropriate measures after being notified by the US. The US Embassy in Moscow’s statement reads: “Security Alert: Threat to Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve in Moscow “The U.S. Embassy in Moscow is aware of a credible threat of a mass casualty event TODAY October 31, at the Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve in Moscow at Dolskaya Ulitsa 1, Moscow, Russia 11569. “The U.S. government is coordinating with appropriate Russian authorities on a response.” Read more: Russia's Lavrov says Zelenskyy's comments are hampering potential Ukraine peace talks Read more: Putin hails Elon Musk as a 'genius' after Space X boss accused of restricting Ukraine's Starlink access