US Embassy in Moscow issues warning over threat of 'mass casualty terror attack' in Russia's capital
The Embassy warned it is "aware of a credible threat of a mass casualty event".
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The US Embassy in Russia has warned there could be a large-scale terrorist attack in Moscow today.
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In a warning issued on X, the embassy said there is a “credible threat of a mass casualty” at Moscow's Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve, a historic palace museum and park reserve in the south of the city.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said separately it was taking appropriate measures after being notified by the US.
The US Embassy in Moscow’s statement reads: “Security Alert: Threat to Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve in Moscow
“The U.S. Embassy in Moscow is aware of a credible threat of a mass casualty event TODAY October 31, at the Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve in Moscow at Dolskaya Ulitsa 1, Moscow, Russia 11569. “The U.S. government is coordinating with appropriate Russian authorities on a response.”
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It urged the public to avoid the area and crowds, telling people to “stay alert”.
The statement added: ”Be aware of your surroundings.
“Review your personal security plan.
“Keep your cellphone charged in case of emergency.
“Carry proper identification.
“Monitor local media for any further information
“Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP ) to receive health and security updates.”
The US Embassy issued a similar warning when Moscow’s Crocus City Hall was targeted in a terror attack in April 2024.
Over 130 people were killed, and hundreds more were injured in what was the deadliest terrorist attack in Europe in nearly two decades.
The horrifying attack saw several assailants burst into a concert hall on the edge of Moscow. They sprayed the crowd with gunfire, killing at least 154 people, injuring more than 100 others and setting fire to the venue in a brazen attack.
The terrorists were from ISIS-K, a splinter group of the main organisation that was responsible for the deadly Kabul Airport attack during the evacuation from Afghanistan in 2021.
Russia is no stranger to mass attacks with high death tolls.
During the early 2000s and 2010s, a series of suicide bombings and attacks unfolded across Moscow, including the 2002 Nord Ost theatre siege, where 132 hostages and 40 Chechen hostage-takers died after a mishandled Russian rescue response.