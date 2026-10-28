A senior member of the US Airforce has been 'flown out of the UK' before authorities had the opportunity to question them, after they were accused of possessing child sexual abuse images.

While not a diplomat, Lt Morris is thought to have fallen under an umbrella allowing for diplomatic protection.

Charges levelled against Lt Morris include the possession and distribution of child pornography, as well as obstructing justice and "conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman".

It's now been revealed that the officer left Britain in August, and is now in the US facing a court-martial trial in Maryland.

Lt Col Michael Morris, an officer in the US Airforce, was appointed as an assistant military attaché to the US embassy in London.

Lt Morris' brother is currently facing trial in the US over a string of charges linked to child sexual abuse material.

Benjamin Morris was flagged to authorities by a community of so-called 'paedophile hunters' - a group that tracks down alleged child sex offenders.

He was arrested and charged in Illinois following a police investigation, with prosecutors claiming he shared images with his brother.

It's now revealed that Lt Morris was flown out of the UK to face questions in the US - raising concerns that UK law and procedure are not being adequately followed by international governments.

It's a case reminiscent of that involving the wife of a US security official and 19-year-old British motorcyclist Harry Dunn, who was killed in a head-on collision outside RAF Croughton.

Harry was struck by a car driven by Anne Sacoolas, an American citizen, and she was later found to have driven on the wrong side of the road.

Ms Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity and was flown out of the UK 19 days after the collision took place, triggering an international and diplomatic dispute.

She was later sentenced via videolink to eight months in prison, suspended for 12 months, and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

It comes as a US Air Force spokesperson told Sky: "The charges and evidence will be reviewed to determine whether the case should be tried by court-martial.

"To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation and the rights of the subject, further information is unavailable until a disposition decision is made.

"As a reminder, charges are merely allegations and the Department of the Air Force member is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty."

LBC has contacted the Metropolitan Police for comments.