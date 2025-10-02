US enters into 'non-international armed conflict' with cartels. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

US President Donald Trump has declared America is at war with the cartels.

Mr Trump wrote in a White House memo that the United States has entered into a "non-international armed conflict" and that drug cartels operating in the Caribbean are "unlawful combatants". A US official told reporters that Congress was notified about the declaration by Pentagon officials on Wednesday. The document labels cartel members as "unlawful combatants" whose actions "constitute an armed attack against the United States". It reportedly says: "The cartels involved have grown more armed, well-organized, and violent."

U.S. President Donald Trump speaking to senior military leaders at Marine Corps Base in Virginia. Picture: Getty

"They have the financial means, sophistication, and paramilitary capabilities needed to operate with impunity." The memo follows strikes conducted by the US military on three boats in the Caribbean Sea last month. The strikes killed 17 people and have been met with outrage by the international community, especially in Central and South America. Mr Trump took to social media in early September to share a video showing a missile strike on the vessel allegedly carrying members of the Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua (TDA). He said that the group is a designated foreign terrorist organisation that is "responsible for mass murder, drug trafficking, sex trafficking, and acts of violence and terror across the United States and Western Hemisphere."