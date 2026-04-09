Brits have been reminded of requirements to enter the US as a spike in journeys is expected this week ahead of the Coachella festival and the Masters golf.

Security is expected to be tight at American airports, with tensions still high amid the Middle East conflict, while entry requirements will be enforced for all heading Stateside.

Music festival Coachella begins in California on Friday, with Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G headlining over three nights respectively to Sunday, with the same line-up repeating the following weekend.

The Masters begins on Thursday in Augusta, Georgia, and will run until Sunday, with Rory McIlroy looking to defend the title he won last year.

On travel guidance, Markus Lindblad, of Haypp, told LBC that passengers need to remember that a valid visa or Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) is imperative.

"More recently, travellers have been reporting increased wait times in US airports, with some passengers experiencing waits of up to four hours,” he said.

“The US government shutdown has led to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) being severely understaffed, leading to long delays for holidaymakers, so Brits should factor this into any travel planning.

“Continuing confusion amongst some travellers about the validity of their ESTAs may also lead to delays and disruption. “Make sure to check your ESTA is still valid before setting off.”