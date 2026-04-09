US entry requirements for Brits ahead of Coachella and Masters
What UK citizens need to be aware of as spike in travel expected this weekend
Brits have been reminded of requirements to enter the US as a spike in journeys is expected this week ahead of the Coachella festival and the Masters golf.
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Security is expected to be tight at American airports, with tensions still high amid the Middle East conflict, while entry requirements will be enforced for all heading Stateside.
Music festival Coachella begins in California on Friday, with Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G headlining over three nights respectively to Sunday, with the same line-up repeating the following weekend.
The Masters begins on Thursday in Augusta, Georgia, and will run until Sunday, with Rory McIlroy looking to defend the title he won last year.
On travel guidance, Markus Lindblad, of Haypp, told LBC that passengers need to remember that a valid visa or Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) is imperative.
"More recently, travellers have been reporting increased wait times in US airports, with some passengers experiencing waits of up to four hours,” he said.
“The US government shutdown has led to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) being severely understaffed, leading to long delays for holidaymakers, so Brits should factor this into any travel planning.
“Continuing confusion amongst some travellers about the validity of their ESTAs may also lead to delays and disruption. “Make sure to check your ESTA is still valid before setting off.”
US entry requirements to UK citizens
To enter the US, British citizens must have either a valid US visa or ESTA, depending on your personal circumstances and purpose of travel, the government states.
“US authorities enforce entry rules strictly,” a statement added. “If you do not have the correct immigration status, or if you breach the terms of your entry, there is a risk you may be detained, refused entry, or removed (deported).”
Reports earlier in the year stated that US Homeland officials planned to check the social media accounts of all arrivees, with inspections dating back five years.
Mr Lindblad added: “While there have been proposals for more stringent data collection requirements for travellers to the USA, including providing access to five years of social media history and biometric data, these remain proposals under consideration, so won't be a problem for Brits heading to the US this weekend."