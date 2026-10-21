Witkoff's meeting with Zelenskyy a day earlier had been "positive", with "nothing unexpected" or "surprising", Marco Rubio said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Finnish President Alexander Stubb. Picture: NTB/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

US Envoy Steve Witkoff is on his way to Russia to present Vladimir Putin with a peace proposal, following talks with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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Sources say Witkoff will arrive in St. Petersburg for talks with Putin and will be met by Russian special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev. Ukraine reportedly brought forward new ideas and proposals to recent talks in Oslo, and participants made "meaningful progress" toward a coordinated approach to engaging Russia. Zelenskyy travelled to Oslo seeking to repair relations with Washington, which have sunk to new lows as Donald Trump has courted Moscow. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that his understanding was Witkoff's meeting with Zelenskyy a day earlier had been "positive", with "nothing unexpected" or "surprising". "He will now, armed with those ideas, be able to go to St. Petersburg and share them with the Russian side, and let's see if we can make some progress," Rubio told reporters in Mumbai during his two-day visit to India. Read more: Zelenskyy arrives in Norway for crunch talks with the US after Trump suggested it was 'time for someone else to negotiate for Ukraine' Read more: 'Time for someone else to negotiate for Ukraine': Trump rips into Zelenskyy as rift between allies widens

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a joint press conference. Picture: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/Getty

In recent days, Kyiv has complained that Washington has withheld vital military support and intelligence. Speaking at a news conference in Oslo following the meetings, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was again receiving early warnings of Russian missile attacks. "Now it works, it's great," he said, adding that he had discussed supplies of Patriot missile interceptors as well as the satellite-based Starlink system, which Kyiv complained had stopped working when mounted on fast-moving objects such as drones. Washington has denied deliberately hindering Ukraine's war effort. But Trump has repeatedly hit out at Zelenskyy and recently called for him to be replaced. Elon Musk has said Starshield, the military-grade version of SpaceX's Starlink communications system, is controlled by the US government and any limits on its use are ultimately up to Trump. Tuesday's Wall Street Journal cited US officials and people familiar with the matter as saying that Musk ordered the slowdown after consulting with Trump and other administration officials.

Today, we had important talks with our American partners and with our other partners from Europe. Steve Witkoff was also here with us in Oslo, and Jared Kushner joined us online.



Ukraine immediately supported American proposal for an energy ceasefire. But Russia responded by… pic.twitter.com/WEGon2JjHA — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 20, 2026